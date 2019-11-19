Speednite Launches - Revolutionary Smart Lighting System for Cycling Safety

HONG KONG, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mega Unit Technology, an innovative leader in cycling products, announced the launch of the Speednite smart lighting system, an integrated head sensor-controlled lighting system that includes headlight, taillight, and laser direction turn signals. This complete set of smart lights makes riding at night convenient while increasing visibility and safety. Available now on Indiegogo: https://www.indiegogo.com/project/preview/3cee18e8

Mega Unit Technology

When riding for fun, sports, or commuting it is essential that a cyclist can see and be seen by others. Riding at night becomes more dangerous especially when changing lanes or turning. Speednite uses the latest technology to add safety and convenience to night riding.

Speednite is built around a headlight mounted steering stem that is compatible with virtually any bicycle. It is an integrated system controlled by a helmet-mounted sensor that moves the headlight 90 degrees up or down to put the light beam exactly where the rider is looking. Unlike heavy helmet lights, keeping the headlight on the bike stem makes riding more comfortable and allows the use of a powerful 800 lumen LED light and battery. The result is a safer way to see at night and always having the cyclist's path well lighted. The headlight works in conjunction with a bright LED taillight that has multiple modes and an Auto Brake Light function.

The headlight and taillight functionality is superb but the most impressive feature is the automatic laser turn signal indicators. The turn signals are initiated with a quick turn of the head left or right. This shines a super bright laser light strip on the ground in the direction of the turn that can be seen clearly by other cyclists, pedestrians and car drivers. This innovative approach is an extremely effective safety feature that can greatly reduce the risks associated with riding at night.

"Our goal with Speednite was to make night time riding safer and more convenient. We recognized from our research that many accidents occur when cyclists are changing lanes or turning. It was a situation that a headlight alone could not address. So we concentrated our efforts to creating a safer method of indicating turning actions. With Speednite, super-bright, automated lasers make the rider's intentions clear, lighting the way for safer riding." – Kim Luk, CEO & Founder, Mega Unit Technology.

In addition to its innovative lighting safety features, Speednite adds other cycling essentials with its app including a bike computer, BLE accessory compatibility for cadence meters and heart rate monitors, and an SOS function that automatically alerts an emergency contact if a crash occurs.

Speednite is available now with special discounts and deals for adopters and cycling enthusiasts. Learn more at https://www.indiegogo.com/project/preview/3cee18e8

Media Contact: info@megaunit-tech.com

