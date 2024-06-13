SPEEDO® ANNOUNCES $1 MILLION GIFT TO USA SWIMMING SUPPORTING THE NEXT GENERATION OF SWIMMERS AND FOSTERING INCLUSIVE EXCELLENCE

INDIANAPOLIS, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedo®, the world-renowned swimwear and accessories brand, has announced a $1 million gift to USA Swimming. The gift comes as part of the brand's initiative to diversify swimming through its campaign for change, Speedo's Swim United program.

Speedo's Swim United program focuses on breaking down the barriers to swimming faced by many communities around the world. The campaign for change aims to make swimming accessible for all, regardless of ethnicity, social economic background, and ability. Swimming is the only sport that provides lifesaving skills, skills that everyone should have access to.

USA Swimming is the National Governing Body for the sport of swimming in the United States. Its mission is to support and promote the sport through education, training, and competition. USA Swimming provides resources and opportunities for swimmers of all levels to achieve their personal best and advance to national and international competitions.

The $1 million product gift from Speedo to USA Swimming is intended to provide resources, including safety gear, training aids, and technical performance suits, for young athletes of all levels, and for underserved swim programs to increase diversity and inclusivity in swimming. This gift underscores Speedo's commitment to sustaining the next generation of swimmers and ensuring that the sport is accessible to all.

"We are incredibly proud to support USA Swimming with this gift valued at $1 million," said Simon Brecken, Global Senior Vice President of Speedo. "At Speedo, we believe in the power of swimming to transform lives, and through Speedo Swim United, we are dedicated to making this sport accessible to everyone. This gift reflects our commitment to fostering excellence and inclusivity in swimming. We look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on young athletes across the country as they 'Go Full Speedo.'"

"Speedo's generous contribution aligns perfectly with our vision for an inclusive swimming community," said Elaine Calip, Executive Director of USA Swimming Foundation. "Together, we're breaking barriers and nurturing every swimmer's talent. With this incredible Speedo product donation, we're empowering a new generation to dive into greatness. We're excited for the positive impact ahead.

This partnership between Speedo and USA Swimming is a testament to the collective effort to promote and grow the sport of swimming. Together, they aim to create an environment where every swimmer has the opportunity to reach their full potential.

For more information, visit Speedo's website ( https://www.speedo.com ) and USA Swimming's website ( https://www.usaswimming.org ).

