SPEEDO ATHLETES TRIUMPH AT 2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TEAM TRIALS AND CELEBRATE THE RELEASE OF THE SPEEDO U.S. FEDERATION SUIT

CYPRESS, Calif., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedo USA proudly celebrates the exceptional achievements of its athletes who have excelled at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Indianapolis. The 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials, held in Indianapolis, showcased the pinnacle of American swimming talent, culminating in the selection of five standout Speedo athletes: Regan Smith, Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Murphy, Kieran Smith and Abbey Weitzeil.

Four Speedo U.S. Olympians at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (left to right): Kieran Smith, Regan Smith, Caeleb Dressel and Ryan Murphy.

Regan Smith, an exceptional talent in the backstroke and butterfly, qualified in the 100m backstroke, 200m backstroke, and 200m butterfly, breaking a world record in the 100m backstroke with a time of 57.43 seconds. Caeleb Dressel delivered stellar performances, qualifying in the 50m freestyle, 100m butterfly, and 4x100m freestyle relay. Ryan Murphy continued dominating the backstroke events, qualifying in the 100m, 200m backstroke and 4x100m medley relay. Kieran Smith showcased his versatility and endurance, qualifying in the 400m freestyle and 4x 200m freestyle relay. Abbey Weitzeil earned her spot in the 4x100 freestyle relay, further solidifying her status as a key member of the team.

As these incredible athletes prepare to compete with the world's best, they will proudly wear the newly released U.S. Speedo Federation Suit, an innovation in swimwear technology that allowing athletes to perform at peak performance on the world stage. The Speedo Fastskin 2.0, chosen as the official suit for the Speedo's global team roster, exemplifies Speedo's relentless pursuit of excellence.

The 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials prominently featured Speedo as the swimsuit of choice, particularly among female athletes. The majority of female swimmers opted for Speedo's advanced swimwear technology to compete at the highest level, underscoring the brand's reputation for superior performance, comfort, and speed-enhancing features.

"'Go Full Speedo' captures the unwavering determination and boundless spirit that drives us all – a commitment to seizing every opportunity, both in and out of the water, and pushing our dedication to new heights. We are thrilled to celebrate the extraordinary achievements of our athletes, Regan Smith, Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Murphy, Kieran Smith, and Abbey Weitzeil, at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials," said Simon Breckon, Global Senior Vice President of Speedo. "The new U.S. Speedo Federation Suit, featuring the groundbreaking Fastskin 2.0 technology, is a testament to our dedication to innovation. With the integration of Lamoral Space Tech and rigorous testing by the world's top athletes, we've created a suit that not only meets but exceeds the high standards of competitive swimmers. This suit represents the future of swimwear technology, ensuring that our athletes have the best tools to achieve their peak performance. Our continuous dedication to research and development ensures that Speedo remains at the forefront of swimwear innovation, helping swimmers worldwide break barriers and set records."

Speedo's USA Federation Fastskin LZR Racer design draws inspiration from the American flag. Utilizing the patriotic color scheme of red, white, and blue, combined with striking, geometric textures and dimensions, the design creates the overall effect of a waving flag as the LZR Racer boldly combines with the swimmer's movements through the water. After conducting interviews with our athletes, the design team included a hidden message close to each of their hearts inside each suit, stating simply, "Home of the free, land of the brave."

The Speedo Fastskin 2.0 suit, featuring the revolutionary Lamoral Space Tech coating, provides unparalleled comfort, flexibility, and speed. Engineered for maximum performance, it has been rigorously tested and refined with feedback from the world's top swimmers. Its lightweight design, enhanced durability, and hydrophobic properties ensure that athletes can perform at their best in every race.

Since the suits were first launched in 2019, 56% of all world records have been broken in Fastskin and since 2023 when we launched Fastskin 2.0, 78% of all records were broken wearing the suit. Speedo Fastskin technology also thrived at the highest level at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, with 61% of all gold and 49% of all medals winning in Speedo.

As the team heads to Paris, Speedo is honored to support these athletes with the latest swimwear technology. With the combination of their exceptional talent and cutting-edge suits Speedois confident this will lead to extraordinary swimming achievements.

About Speedo:

The world's leading swimwear brand, Speedo, is passionate about life in and around the water, creating revolutionary new technologies, designs, and innovations, and supports swimming from grassroots through to the elite level. In the 1920s, Speedo made history with the Racerback: the world's first non-wool suit. In 2008, Speedo redefined swimwear again with Fastskin® LZR RACER® - the fastest and most technologically advanced swimsuit ever created. In 2011, Speedo unveiled another world-first with the Fastskin Racing System – a cap, a goggle, and a suit designed to work together. Speedo is owned by Pentland Brands Ltd. and distributed in over 170 countries worldwide. To find out more, visit: www.speedo.com

