SPEEDO SIGNS OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST AND WORLD CHAMPION JACK ALEXY

CYPRESS, Calif., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedo, the world's leading swimwear brand, is proud to announce the signing of Olympic Gold Medalist and World Champion Jack Alexy to its roster of elite athletes. Alexy, known for his power and precision in the pool, joins Team Speedo as part of a growing group of exceptional athletes representing the brand on the world stage.

Jack Alexy wears the new Speedo Fastskin® LZR® Valor 2.0 colorway, Arctic Glass, now available for purchase

Born and raised in New Jersey, Jack first made a name for himself as a standout swimmer at the University of California, Berkeley, where he earned multiple All-American honors. His breakthrough moment came during the 2023 World Championships, where he earned five medals before continuing his success at the 2024 US Olympic Team Trials, earning himself a spot on Team USA. Alexy went on to help Team USA secure the first gold medal of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, alongside #TeamSpeedo teammates Chris Guiliano and Caeleb Dressel, winning the 4x100-meter freestyle relay.

Jack currently swims with the California Golden Bears and most recently won a total of five medals at the 2024 World Championships in Budapest, including individual gold in the 100-meter freestyle and bronze in the 50-meter freestyle. His determination and focus continue to drive his career forward as he prepares for the upcoming Men's NCAA Championships.

"I am super excited to become a member of Team Speedo. It is an honor to be a part of such an incredible team with a long-lasting legacy in the sport," said Alexy. "Having worn Speedo for the majority of my swimming career, I'm proud to officially become a Speedo Athlete. Whenever I'm standing behind the blocks wearing Speedo, I'm confident that I'm wearing the best suit in the world that's going to allow me to race at my best. I'm really excited for our future together, in and out of the pool."

As part of this partnership, Jack will represent and wear Speedo's innovative swimwear and accessories, including the latest Fastskin® LZR® Valor 2.0 swimsuit. Developed by Speedo's Aqualab® research and development facility and engineered with Lamoral® Space Tech, this groundbreaking suit combines cutting-edge design with superior performance. Offering unmatched comfort, flexibility and speed, the Fastskin 2.0 has been rigorously tested and refined with input from the world's top swimmers to maximize performance at the highest level.

Global Senior Vice President at Speedo, Simon Breckon, shared his enthusiasm about the new partnership: "We are thrilled to welcome Jack Alexy to the Speedo family. As one of the youngest members of Team USA, Jack represents the future of American swimming, perfectly complementing Speedo's longstanding heritage in the sport, and we are excited to support him as he continues to inspire the next generation of athletes."

To follow Jack and his competitive journey, please visit his Instagram at @JackAlxy .

About Speedo®:

The world's leading swimwear brand, Speedo® is passionate about life in and around the water, creating revolutionary new technologies, designs and innovations, and supports swimming from grassroots through to the elite level. In the 1920s, Speedo made history with the Racerback: the world's first non-wool suit. In 2008, Speedo redefined swimwear again with Fastskin® LZR RACER® - the fastest and most technologically advanced swimsuit ever created. In 2011, Speedo unveil another world first with the Fastskin Racing System – a cap, goggle and suit designed to work together as one. Speedo is owned by Pentland Brands Ltd. and is distributed in over 170 countries around the world. To find out more visit: www.speedo.com .

