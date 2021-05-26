Speedway Hiring 100 Drivers to Fill Growth-Related Fuel Delivery Driving Positions

IRVING, Texas, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedway Transport Operations, the private fuel delivery fleet for Speedway, is hiring 100 drivers over the next 100 days to fill growth-related fuel delivery driving positions.

Full-time and part-time driving positions are open primarily in the Southeast United States, with focus on fleets based in North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina and Florida. Speedway Transport Operations will provide and pay for a fuel delivery driver training program for drivers with class-A commercial driver's license and hazmat and tanker endorsements. If drivers with one or more years of fuel delivery experience meet Speedway Transport Operations qualifications, they will receive an additional bonus .

Benefits are available immediately upon hire for full-time Speedway Transport Operations employees. Health, dental, and vision coverage, and paid time off (sick, vacation, and holiday pay) are all options to select for drivers and their families. Drivers can build a career with weekly pay, safety bonuses (quarterly and annual), referral bonuses, 401(k) with company match, and tuition reimbursement.

Interested? Text drive4speedway to 25000 to talk to a recruiter or visit www.drive4speedway.com to learn more about this great opportunity to join a premier private fuel delivery fleet.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 16 countries and regions, including 16,000 in North America. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 40 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 1,300 cities, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com , via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook , Twitter and Instagram . 7-Eleven is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

