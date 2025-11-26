Speedway Motorsports Named One of SBJ's Best Places to Work for Second Consecutive Year

CONCORD, N.C., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Speedway Motorsports was named by the Sports Business Journal as one of its Best Places to Work in Sports Silver Medalist for 2025, the weekly sports business magazine announced this week.

More than 9,000 employees of 98 companies took part in a confidential employee satisfaction survey administered this summer by SBJ partner, Omaha, Neb.-based Quantum Workplace. The survey measured more than 40 key areas that make up an organization's culture, such as employees' trust in leadership, company perks and communication.

"Creating remarkable experiences for fans, impacting the communities we call home, and investing in the well-being of our teammates are at the heart of who we are," said Marcus Smith, President and CEO of Speedway Motorsports. "In an industry centered on entertainment, it's our people who make the difference. We want Speedway Motorsports to be a place where guests feel welcomed and inspired, and where our teammates have the opportunity to excel. Being named a Best Place to Work in Sports Silver Medalist for the second year in a row is both an honor and a reflection of the culture our team builds every day."

Based in Charlotte, N.C., Speedway Motorsports was one of 67 finalists recognized in the SBJ's 2025 Best Places to Work in Sports, earning a silver medal in the Owner/Operator category for organizations with 50 or more employees.

Speedway Motorsports has more than 700 employees across 11 premier motorsports facilities as well as its souvenir merchandising subsidiary, SMI Properties; its racecar manufacturing business, U.S. Legend Cars International; its radio broadcast arm, the Performance Racing Network and zMAX Micro-lubricants, an engine additive company.

ABOUT SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS:

Speedway Motorsports is a leading marketer, promoter and sponsor of motorsports entertainment in the United States. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the following premier facilities: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Dover Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, Texas Motor Speedway and Kentucky Speedway. Speedway Motorsports provides souvenir merchandising services through its SMI Properties subsidiaries; manufactures and distributes smaller scale, modified racing cars and parts through its U.S. Legend Cars International subsidiary; and produces and broadcasts syndicated motorsports programming to radio stations nationwide through its Performance Racing Network subsidiary.

