SpeedWeed Launches Direct to Consumer Ecommerce Platform

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever gone to a dispensary in pursuit of your favorite cannabis product only to find it's out of stock? Notice the huge price gap between legal and illegal marijuana? Ever wonder if your cannabis is legal and safe to put into your body?

These are common scenarios facing California cannabis consumers. SpeedWeed is addressing these with a new service: SpeedWeed D2C, a platform that allows consumers to order cannabis directly from their favorite brand.

Since 2011, SpeedWeed is California's Favorite Cannabis Delivery Service The founders of SpeedWeed on CNBC's "Power Pitch"

SpeedWeed D2C brands can add ecommerce to their own website. Orders are routed to SpeedWeed's award-winning logistics engine which powers the largest legal cannabis delivery service in California.

SpeedWeed has been innovating the California cannabis industry for a decade and is a strong advocate of the legal market, but the Company recognizes that high prices create an obstacle for many. AJ Gentile, SpeedWeed's CEO said, "There's a huge price difference between the legal and the not-so-legal markets. By streamlining the supply chain, SpeedWeed D2C brands can finally price their products competitively. Many consumers want to buy legal, but simply can't afford to do so. Now they can."

"We're improving how customers interact with the industry's top brands," Gentile continues. "Our D2C platform lets people transact with brands directly. Customers can trust that the products are authentic and safe. They pay lower retail costs and enjoy the convenience of home delivery. This is also great for brands who can provide better customer service and receive instant feedback. Why risk sending a customer to retailer where they're exposed to competing brands? Your customer sought out your brand for a reason. Let's keep them in your ecosystem."

The model, however, does not cut out dispensaries. "Licensed dispensaries will continue to be our partners and are compensated for every order with no up-front capital for inventory, labor, technology or marketing. In essence, dispensaries acquire new customers at no cost. It's all margin for them," said Gentile.

SpeedWeed has on-boarded several well-known cannabis manufacturers and will be announcing these partnerships shortly. Gentile concluded, "Let's be honest. California's cannabis legalization effort has been bumpy. Stakeholders, consumers, brands and dispensaries needed a win. We're excited to announce: this is it."

About SpeedWeed

Launched in 2011 as a family business, SpeedWeed has become the largest cannabis delivery platform in America with over 220,000 members and growing. Innovative technology, activism, and leadership have made SpeedWeed synonymous with legal, on-demand cannabis. SpeedWeed is California's only fully legal marijuana delivery platform and has been profiled in the New York Times, LA Times, GQ, Bloomberg, Inc., Cheddar, and CNBC. Seen and heard frequently on the Joe Rogan podcast.

Committed to raising industry standards by providing safe, discreet access to quality, tested cannabis products, SpeedWeed is the name consumers trust. Visit speedweed.com. Grow with us.

Contact:

Roberta Daven

747-333-6528

227838@email4pr.com

SOURCE SpeedWeed