Speedwell Design Center is now a Lauzon Flooring dealer featuring Pure Genius flooring

Pure Genius is a photocatalytic hardwood floor, meaning artificial or natural light will accelerate the chemical reaction between the titanium dioxide in the floor and the toxins. Its active components are concentrated directly where the air and flooring meet, which results in a more effective photocatalytic action. See the flooring in action at the Speedwell Design Center showroom located at 108 Ridgedale Avenue in Morristown, NJ.

Lauzon's Pure Genius flooring improves homes air quality by up to 85 percent. It also reduces symptoms of respiratory and immunosuppressive disorders, actively suppresses potentially carcinogenic emissions, decomposes up to 99.6% of bacteria, viruses and mold, reduces stubborn odors, and disperses hardwood floor cleaners more easily. The floor has won several awards because of its benefits and design including the Best of IBS Award, IIDEX Canada Innovation Award, and Innovations@Domotex.

Speedwell Design Center is an interior design product dealer in Morristown, NJ. They sell carpet, wood, tile, and vinyl flooring, window treatments, and custom drapery, upholstery and wallpaper to residential and commercial customers.

