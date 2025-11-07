SpeedX USA Project Goes Live: DAMON demonstrates its global System-Integration Strength

CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, DAMON has successfully brought the SpeedX automated sorting system online in the United States. As Damon's first parcel-express-industry integration project in North America, this "lightning" rollout has delivered a shining business card to the Americas that reads: "Chinese Integration × Chinese Speed."

As a world-leading supplier of comprehensive logistics-system integration, DAMON has spent years immersed in e-commerce and parcel express operations, which has amassed deep engineering expertise and project-delivery experience. From the United States to Mexico, Brazil to Argentina, DAMON has delivered more than 20 turnkey projects for e-commerce, parcel express, 3PL, and food industries, creating replicable successful experience and earning repeat and business from extensive leading clients.

To better empower clients across the Americas, DAMON's U.S. subsidiary has rapidly expanded its local workforce, strengthening capabilities in sales, technology, project management and after-sales service to deliver true "local-for-local" support. Meanwhile, DAMON has partnered with American firms to establish a local assembly plant to accelerate on-site fabrication and commissioning of core products, shorten delivery cycles and bring Chinese smart manufacturing to every corner of the continent.

