SPEEDY FREIGHT EXPANDS FURTHER IN USA

DALLAS, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National same day courier firm Speedy Freight, has expanded further into the U.S. market, establishing a new office and a 50,000-square-foot warehouse in Irving, Texas, representing an investment of approximately $1.5 million.

Strategically positioned near Dallas Fort-Worth Airport, a prominent U.S. logistics gateway, this move signals Speedy Freight's dedication to becoming a household name in logistics brokerage and the franchisor of choice in the logistics sector.

With its rapid U.S. expansion plan, the new Dallas site will serve as Speedy Freight's U.S. Headquarters and Training Academy, offering state-of-the-art training aligned with international standards of quality and security—ISO 9001, 14001, and 27001 certifications. The academy supports continuous improvement and provides the tools for franchisees and team members to deliver personalised logistics solutions.

The U.S. expansion reflects Speedy Freight's bold vision for growth in the competitive logistics market, particularly in Full Truck Load (FTL), Less Than Truckload (LTL), Drayage, and Expedited services. These offerings are underpinned by user-friendly, in-house technology designed to empower small and medium-sized businesses.

Furthermore, the company offers tech-enabled parcels and fulfillment services, tailored with bespoke systems to address the unique demands of each sector. With a commitment to a people-first culture and best-in-class systems, Speedy Freight's solutions are crafted for reliability and simplicity to meet the diverse needs of each client.

The firm is set to launch eight franchises in the U.S. by the end of 2025, reinforcing their ambitious goal to grow to 60 franchises by 2030.

"We're all in on our mission to expand aggressively across the U.S., and the Dallas Headquarters and Training Academy marks a significant milestone," says Kody Slade, President of Operations for Speedy Freight.

"Our central Dallas location not only supports our franchise network but enables us to develop specialized logistics solutions that make a real difference for clients across industries."

Mike Smith, CEO of Speedy Freight, comments, "Our achievements in the U.S. over the past six months are a testament to our team's dedication and vision. We have an ambitious plan for growth, with the support and systems needed to enable franchise success. Our focus is to become the leading logistics franchisor, setting the highest standards and building a strong brand known across the logistics sector."

