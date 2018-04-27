SpeedyQ Markets Select GreenPrint to Help Bring Green to the Pump

Residents and visitors in the thumb of Michigan will be able to reduce their carbon footprint, plant trees, and lessen their impact on the environment by refueling at any SpeedyQ locations. The program will reduce consumers' tailpipe emissions on all grades at the pump through certified carbon investment projects such as tree plantings, renewable energy development, and more. Unlike other alternative fuel products or programs, GreenPrint's program requires no new hardware or software, and no new tanks or equipment.

"We pride ourselves on being active members of the community as all SpeedyQ Market locations are locally owned and operated so we're focused on our communities and how best to support and give back to them," said Kyle Lawrence, president of SpeedyQ Markets "It's important we continue to continue to look for ways to partner with our guests and communities to help and 'Drive' allows us to do that."

In addition to the tailpipe emission offsets, SpeedyQ, through the Drive™ program will plant 5,000 trees in Michigan with the Arbor Day Foundation. The organizations will work together to plant trees and participate in volunteer and education projects in the East Michigan community.

About SpeedyQ Markets

SpeedyQ Markets has a long history of serving residents and visitors throughout the thumb of Michigan. Today, SpeedyQ Markets is celebrating more than 50 years of service. With 19 SpeedyQ Markets, the Lawrence family continues to have a passion for what they do and looks forward to a long future of providing quick and friendly service to their customers.

About GreenPrint

Founded by a team of loyalty and rewards experts, GreenPrint created the first reduced emissions programs for fuel which is licensed to convenience store chains, energy companies, and corporate fleets – enabling them to sell, or fill up with, more environmentally friendly fuel. Today the company reduces emissions on almost 500 million gallons annually across hundreds of retail locations and 80,000 corporate and municipal fleets in 11 countries.

