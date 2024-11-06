SpeedySwab™ Major Retailers are Excited Over our New Over The Counter Packaging With 18 Months Shelf Life

The SpeedySwab™, Rapid COVID-19 + FLU A&B Antigen Self-Test line-up leads with Accuracy and Shelf-Life. Our 18-Months shelf life gives our clients an additional 6 month of shelf life compared to other leading brands.

Our competitive advantages make SpeedySwab™ the clear choice for retail outlets.

2024 marks a pivotal moment in the field of diagnostics, with the introduction of a new generation of 3-in-1 tests capable of detecting Covid-19, Influenza A, and Influenza B. Recognizing the significance of this breakthrough.

"Speedy Swab is giving people a critical tool in the fight against this season's potentially severe Flu and COVID-19 surge," said Gino Ajodani, President at Biolabs International LLC. "Early detection is key, and with the reliability of at-home tests, people can make health-conscious decisions on the spot."

Why At-Home Flu Testing Matters

Medical experts are already warning that the 2024-2025 flu season could see an uptick in severe cases. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and projections based on recent Southern Hemisphere flu seasons, the United States may be in for a particularly challenging flu season. Last season's flu statistics revealed over 40 million flu cases, with nearly 400,000 hospitalizations and 50,000 deaths. Experts believe the numbers could climb even higher this season, especially with both flu and COVID-19 circulating concurrently.

Speedy Swab: A Reliable, Accessible Option for At-Home Flu and Covid Testing.

Speedy Swab has become one of the leading choices for at-home COVID-19 and flu testing, praised for its high sensitivity and specificity. Consumers are increasingly relying on Speedy Swab for a quick, reliable diagnosis without the need to leave home or schedule an appointment. The test, which boasts an impressive 18-month shelf life, gives consumers the flexibility to keep it on hand for whenever they might need it.

One of Speedy Swab's key advantages is its Triple detection capabilities for both COVID-19 and influenza A&B. With high specificity and accuracy, it minimizes the chance of false positives or negatives, giving users peace of mind about the results they receive.

About Biolabs International LLC:

Biolabs International LLC is the Exclusive Distributor of the SpeedySwab™ brand for United States, Mexico, Canada, South America and Europe.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Biolabs International LLC has been at the forefront of providing innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. From developing cutting-edge reporting software to distributing rapid antigen tests across the nation, Biolabs International LLC has earned a reputation for excellence and reliability.

