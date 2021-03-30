Spekit Raises $12.2M Series A to Revolutionize the Way Employees Work and Learn in the Remote Age

DENVER, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading digital adoption and enablement platform Spekit announced today the close of a $12.2 million Series A investment round. The investment, led by Foundry Group and Renegade Partners, with participation from Operator Collective, Matchstick Ventures and Bonfire Ventures, brings the company's total fundraising to $15.7 million.

Founded in 2018 by CEO, Melanie Fellay and Zari Zahra, co-founder and head of product and technology, Spekit is one of only three women-led companies in the broader digital adoption, enablement and Learning Management System (LMS) space. As part of the financing, Spekit welcomes two female investors to its board: Foundry Group Partner and serial SaaS investor, Jaclyn Freeman Hester and Roseanne Wincek, co-founder and managing partner of Renegade Partners, whose previous investments include unicorns Looker, Glossier, KeepTruckin and more.

Spekit tackles two of the biggest barriers to growth in today's SaaS-driven, remote work environment: driving the adoption of constantly evolving technology and empowering increasingly dispersed employees with the knowledge they need to be productive and successful in their roles.

By combining the power of a digital adoption platform, an LMS and an enablement solution, Spekit solves these challenges by surfacing real-time, contextual training, processes and guidance directly within the applications that employees use every day. With answers accessible at an employee's fingertips, Spekit's customers are drastically reducing the time it takes to onboard, roll out changes and scale their teams.

"Between the quantum leap of SaaS adoption, accelerated rate of change and shift to remote work, the world looks drastically different today than it did a decade ago," said Fellay. "Yet, when I looked at the way employees were being trained and enabled in their roles, there'd been little to no progress over that same timeline. We're using more digital tools and increasingly complex workflows but the expectation remains that an employee will figure it all out with a PowerPoint presentation or LMS course. The solution became so clear. Of course, learning should be integrated into an employee's flow of work. Obviously, training and resources should be contextualized, personalized and instantly accessible. We need to make it as easy to learn in our professional lives as it is in our personal lives."

In 2020 alone, Spekit saw 400% growth in year-over-year revenue as high-growth companies including Uber Freight, Outreach.io, Southwest Airlines, Databricks and more joined the platform to drive the productivity and self-sufficiency of their employees - from anywhere.

"At Outreach, our mission is to help sales reps build pipeline and close that pipeline faster and more efficiently," said Harish Mohan, SVP of Revenue Excellence and Operations at Outreach.io. "Spekit aligns with this mission by allowing our reps to be self-sufficient in mastering their tools, sales processes and the continuous changes to our business in a contextual and intuitive way. This maximizes the time they're able to spend prospecting and selling, helping to drive the growth of our reps and ultimately, the growth of our business."

This year, Spekit added five times more users and more than doubled its employee headcount, making it one of the fastest-growing platforms in its category. Most importantly, Spekit continued to help many of the largest and most disruptive brands solve their adoption and enablement challenges during some of the most challenging times in our history.

"We look for founders like Melanie and Zari, who are obsessed with solving challenging but significant problems in innovative ways," said Foundry Group Partner, Jaclyn Freeman Hester. "Spekit's disruptive technology addresses a clear gap in the market by providing a comprehensive solution designed to mirror how individuals actually learn, absorb and retain knowledge. We're thrilled to partner with the Spekit team as they reshape employee learning and empower workers to reach their potential. In addition, we've always believed great companies can be built anywhere and we are excited to welcome another Colorado-based company to the Foundry Group portfolio."

With this latest funding round, Spekit will further advance the product by developing smarter, more personalized learning experiences and scaling its go-to-market operations. To learn more about Spekit and the future of employee training, please visit spekit.co

Spekit is the highest-rated and easiest-to-use digital enablement platform that maximizes employee productivity, streamlines onboarding and drives tool adoption by reinforcing training and enablement in real-time, in any application. Customers across industries including Southwest Airlines, Uber Freight, JLL, Outreach.io and more rely on Spekit to empower their employees with the contextual knowledge they need to be successful and impactful - from anywhere.

