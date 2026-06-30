Spektrum Labs Brings on Michael Dolezal as Managing Director of Private Equity

PE veteran to accelerate provable resilience across investment portfolios

CARMEL, Ind., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spektrum Labs, the leader in AI-first cyber resilience, announced today it has appointed Michael Dolezal as managing director of private equity. Dolezal joins the leadership team to expand Spektrum's reach within the private equity market, providing firms with the first continuous, machine-verified single source of truth for portfolio-wide cyber risk.

Dolezal's appointment addresses a critical structural cyber problem within private equity: while a single firm may hold dozens of portfolio companies, risk visibility rarely rolls up to the fund level. Traditional diligence relies on costly, point-in-time questionnaires that often become stale the moment they are shared. Dolezal will lead Spektrum's mission to replace these manual processes with automated, continuous validation that stays current from pre-close through exit.

Dolezal brings a rare combination of deep cybersecurity expertise and fluency in the private equity lifecycle. He understands the unique mandates of General Partners (GPs), the priorities of operating partners, and the technical realities of portfolio CISOs. His role will encompass owning and building Spektrum's private equity (PE) channel, from establishing strategic partnerships to managing land and expand initiatives within funds and their various portfolios.

Spektrum provides PE firms with:

Continuous diligence: Posture remains current through the entire holding period, not just on the deal closing day.

Posture remains current through the entire holding period, not just on the deal closing day. Value creation and exit readiness: Demonstrable resilience strengthens the equity story and removes cyber-related surprises during divestiture.

Demonstrable resilience strengthens the equity story and removes cyber-related surprises during divestiture. Insurance and claims certainty: Tamper-proof evidence of safeguards supports better coverage terms and faster, fuller claims payments.

Tamper-proof evidence of safeguards supports better coverage terms and faster, fuller claims payments. Portfolio-wide visibility: Spektrum normalizes control data across every portfolio company's stack – endpoint detection and response (EDR), identity, backups, managed detection and response (MDR) and cloud — into one comparable view of where cyber exposures actually sit.

Spektrum's long-term vision is to create a shared data layer of truth for cyber resilience, where the same evidence used for an investment decision also satisfies auditors, insurers and boards.

Michael Dolezal, managing director, private equity, Spektrum Labs, said: "Private equity sponsors have traditionally managed the cyber resilience across a diverse portfolio of companies leveraging static, point in time methods. Diligence and assessment reports go stale the day they're filed, and a single weak portfolio company can put the whole fund's reputation on the line. Spektrum changes that. It proves, continuously and with cryptographic evidence, that technical and financial safeguards are working across every company a firm holds. That's exactly the capability I've wanted to put in front of investors for years, and it's why I joined Spektrum."

Rob Driscoll, co-founder and chief revenue officer, Spektrum Labs, said: "Private equity is one of the highest-impact places to prove resilience, because the risk rolls all the way up to the fund. Michael has spent his career helping these firms understand cyber risk across their portfolios, and he knows exactly where the gaps are between what companies claim and what they can prove. Bringing him on to lead private equity lets us meet investors with proof instead of promises and build the channel with someone the market already trusts."

About Spektrum Labs

Spektrum Labs is an AI-first cyber resilience company building the infrastructure for provable protection. By unifying security, backup, and insurance, Spektrum provides cryptographic proof that safeguards are working as intended, before, during, and after a breach. Enterprises use the Spektrum Fusion platform to streamline board reporting, accelerate insurance approvals, and turn resilience into verifiable reality. To learn more, visit spektrum.ai

Spektrum Labs, Spektrum Fusion, Cyber Resilience Tokens are trademarks or registered trademarks of Spektrum Labs.

Media Contact:

Corey Eldridge

Force4 Technology Communications, LLC

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SOURCE Spektrum Labs