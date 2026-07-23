Oscar Chavez-Arrieta Joins Spektrum Labs to Lead Global Channel and MSP/MSSP Expansion

Chavez-Arrieta joins to help MSPs and MSSPs turn Continuous Resilience Validation into a new, high-margin service line — with a select group of 10 partners activating in the next 30 days.

CARMEL, Ind., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spektrum Labs, the company that built the first cyber resilience proof engine, today announced that Oscar Chavez-Arrieta has joined as senior vice president for global channel. Chavez-Arrieta brings a rare combination of deep cybersecurity credibility and extensive expertise building the partner channel across the Americas, honed through more than two decades at companies including SonicWall, Sophos, Symantec and Dell.

At Spektrum Labs, Chavez-Arrieta will lead channel strategy, drawing on the partner relationships he has built across the Americas to bring provable resilience to MSPs and MSSPs.

Managed service providers (MSPs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs) are at a pressure point. Their clients face audits, stringent cyber insurance requirements and new regulations, and that pressure flows straight to the provider. Insurers have started holding providers liable for the controls they manage, and core managed detection and response (MDR) and endpoint detection and response (EDR) offerings are commoditizing on price. Providers need to differentiate, defend themselves and improve margins — all on top of the stack they already sell.

Spektrum Labs built the first cyber resilience proof engine. Cyber resilience means three things: the safeguards a provider manages actually work and stay configured properly; backups are tested and ready to recover if those safeguards fail; and the promises made in a client's insurance application are met with mathematically irrefutable evidence, so any dispute is about the policy, never about the facts.

Spektrum Labs proves all three through Continuous Resilience Validation: it connects via API to the tools a provider already manages, validates daily that they meet each client's internal and external requirements, and seals every result as a Cyber Resilience Token in the Ledger — tamper-evident evidence the provider can hand a client, auditor or insurer as a Spektrum Passport. For an MSP or MSSP, that turns "trust us" into portable, machine-verified proof, delivered one-to-many across their entire book and billable as a new line of service.

The Spektrum Labs platform empowers channel partners with:

Insurability that closes and retains accounts. When a provider shares a client's Spektrum Passport, more than 20 of the largest cyber insurance carriers accept it instead of their application form and return preferential pricing and terms, in writing — a direct reason for the client to stay with the provider that delivers it.

When a provider shares a client's Spektrum Passport, more than 20 of the largest cyber insurance carriers accept it instead of their application form and return preferential pricing and terms, in writing — a direct reason for the client to stay with the provider that delivers it. Proof-of-performance that reduces liability exposure. As insurers begin holding providers liable for the controls they manage, Spektrum Labs captures tamper-evident evidence that those safeguards were active and working when an incident occurred — a direct defense when it matters most.

As insurers begin holding providers liable for the controls they manage, Spektrum Labs captures tamper-evident evidence that those safeguards were active and working when an incident occurred — a direct defense when it matters most. A differentiated, high-margin line with less overhead. Provable resilience is a recurring, high-margin service that rides on the tools a provider already resells — not another cost center to manage.

Provable resilience is a recurring, high-margin service that rides on the tools a provider already resells — not another cost center to manage. Proof of contractual alignment. Spektrum Labs shows that what a provider delivers matches what its contracts and service-level agreements (SLAs) promise, protecting renewals and defending the account.

Spektrum Labs shows that what a provider delivers matches what its contracts and service-level agreements (SLAs) promise, protecting renewals and defending the account. Continuous, scalable evidence across the entire book. Instead of logging into console after console per client, providers get daily validation across every system and client in one comparable view.

Instead of logging into console after console per client, providers get daily validation across every system and client in one comparable view. A layer that complements, never competes. Spektrum Labs sits above the provider's existing platform as an assurance layer, adding value without displacing what they already sell.

Oscar Chavez-Arrieta, senior vice president, global channel, Spektrum Labs, said: "For over two decades, I've helped partners across the Americas sell security. The question from their clients has changed from 'What tools do you run?' to 'How can you prove they're working?' Spektrum Labs gives the channel continuous, verifiable proof across every client they manage, sitting above the partner's own platform without competing with what they sell. It makes a partner's services and margins stronger at the same time, and that is why I joined."

Rob Driscoll, co-founder and chief revenue officer, Spektrum Labs, said: "The channel is the highest-leverage place to prove resilience, because one provider can deliver it to hundreds of clients at once. Oscar has spent his career building that channel across the Americas, and partners trust him. Bringing him on to lead our global channel lets us meet MSPs and MSSPs with proof instead of promises and scale the segment with someone the market already knows."

About Spektrum Labs

Spektrum Labs built the first cyber resilience proof engine, backed by a portfolio of 25 patents. Cyber resilience means safeguards work and stay configured, backups are tested and ready to recover, and insurance promises are met with mathematically irrefutable evidence. Through Continuous Resilience Validation, the Spektrum Fusion platform connects to an organization's tools, validates them daily, and seals every result as tamper-evident proof in the Ledger — proof that boards, auditors, regulators and insurers accept. To learn more, visit spektrum.ai.

Spektrum Labs, Spektrum Fusion, Spektrum Passport and Cyber Resilience Token are trademarks or registered trademarks of Spektrum Labs.

SOURCE Spektrum Labs