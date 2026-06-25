Spektrum Labs Names Mark Cravotta Chief Operating Officer to Scale Cyber Resilience Offerings

Cybersecurity growth veteran Cravotta bets on cyber resilience as the new benchmark, on the only platform built to prove it continuously

CARMEL, Ind., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spektrum Labs, the leader in AI-first cyber resilience, today announced the appointment of Mark Cravotta as chief operating officer (COO). A 25-year industry veteran, he is known for building scalable operating models and for applying data-driven and AI-enabled approaches to growth and execution. Cravotta joins Spektrum to fuel the company's launch of cyber resilience as the definitive future of the cybersecurity market.

Cravotta's appointment arrives at a critical juncture for the industry. In its Predicts 2026: Cybersecurity Program Rebrands to Cyber Resilience1 report, Gartner estimates that "By 2028, half of CISOs will formally rebrand their cybersecurity program as cyber resilience programs." Spektrum is positioned as the foundational infrastructure for this transition, moving organizations beyond checkboxes to cryptographic proof of their operational state.

Cravotta brings a deep track record of scaling high-growth technology and security companies. He joins Spektrum Labs after serving as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at CoreView, an Insight Partners' portfolio company, where he drove revenue execution across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. Prior to that, he was CRO at Keeper Security, another Insight Partners company specializing in password and privileged access management. There, he headed up global revenue, managed service partner (MSP) and partner channels. He also served as CRO at Crypsis Digital Security, a digital forensics and incident response consultancy that he helped lead through acquisition by Palo Alto Networks.

As COO, Cravotta will oversee Spektrum's operational execution and global go-to-market strategy, ensuring the company's Fusion platform remains the single source of proof for cyber resilience across enterprises, private equity firms, and insurance partners.

Cravotta joins a power-packed leadership team with deep experience covering all stakeholders and channels in the cyber resilience ecosystem, including enterprise CISOs, cybersecurity product and service providers, insurers, private equity (PE) firms, and auditors.

J.J. Thompson, CEO and founder, Spektrum Labs, said: "Mark's expertise in scaling high-growth, PE-backed companies through channel-first go-to-market is exactly what Spektrum needs right now. We invented the provable cyber resilience category and launched a platform that unifies the siloed pillars of cybersecurity, continuity, and insurance into one ecosystem built for the agentic era. We didn't go to market—the market pulled us out of stealth: private equity firms protecting their portfolios, cybersecurity vendors, brokers, and insurers. Mark will lead our ability to scale into that demand through national channel partners while building the internal engine to support it."

Mark Cravotta, COO, Spektrum Labs, said: "I've spent my career helping grow larger, later-stage SaaS companies, so joining Spektrum was a deliberate choice. The market doesn't need another security tool with AI bolted on as an afterthought and many existing companies will not be able to adapt. Cyber resilience is the new benchmark—and in a landscape where entire security models can be infiltrated within minutes using AI, continuous measurement isn't just critical; it's essential. Spektrum Labs is uniquely positioned to proactively drive and validate true resilience. The platform is built from the ground up to address today's unique security challenges. I am excited to work with the team on GTM market strategy and execution with the goal of getting this mission-critical platform deployed globally at scale."

About Spektrum Labs

Spektrum Labs is an AI-first cyber resilience company building the infrastructure for provable protection. By unifying security, backup, and insurance, Spektrum provides cryptographic proof that safeguards are working as intended, before, during, and after a breach. Enterprises use the Spektrum Fusion platform to streamline board reporting, accelerate insurance approvals, and turn resilience into verifiable reality. To learn more, visit spektrum.ai

Spektrum Labs, Spektrum Fusion, Cyber Resilience Tokens are trademarks or registered trademarks of Spektrum Labs.

1 Gartner, Predicts 2026: Cybersecurity Program Rebrands to Cyber Resilience, Arthur Sivanathan, Charlie Winckless, Will Candrick, 11 December 2025.

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SOURCE Spektrum Labs