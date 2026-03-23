Spektrum Labs Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSAC Conference 2026

Spektrum Labs Wins the Cyber Resilience Services Category in 14th Annual Awards Program

CARMEL, Ind., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spektrum Labs, the leader in AI-first cyber resilience, today announced that the company has won the award for Most Innovative Cyber Resilience Services from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine.

Spektrum Labs builds the infrastructure for provable cyber resilience, a breakthrough approach that transforms how enterprises prepare for, respond to and recover from cyber threats. Emerging from stealth in 2025, Spektrum is redefining resilience through its AI-powered Fusion platform, which unifies cybersecurity, data backup and cyber insurance into one continuous system. By combining these traditionally separate functions, Spektrum enables organizations to prove, with cryptographic certainty, that they are truly resilient in the face of cyber risks.

In today's complex digital landscape, enterprises often struggle to demonstrate the effectiveness of their defenses. Conventional cybersecurity tools focus on prevention, backup providers address recovery and insurers underwrite risk, yet these systems rarely communicate with one another, leaving critical gaps that are costly, opaque and difficult to verify during audits. Spektrum addresses this problem by creating a unified layer of intelligence that continuously validates security, backup integrity and insurance readiness. The Fusion platform generates verifiable evidence before, during and after a breach, allowing organizations to move from reactive defense to proactive proof. By combining AI, zero-trust data verification, and cryptographic technologies, Spektrum produces auditable and insurable models of resilience that can be shared instantly with customers, boards, regulators and insurers.

Gary S. Miliefsky, publisher, Cyber Defense Magazine, said: "Spektrum Labs embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach."

J.J. Thompson, CEO and founder, Spektrum, said: "Enterprises today face a difficult challenge: proving they are truly resilient in a threat landscape that grows more complex every day. With our Fusion platform, we are bringing cybersecurity, backup and cyber insurance together into a single system that produces continuous, verifiable proof of resilience. This recognition reinforces our belief that the future of cyber defense isn't just prevention, it's the ability to demonstrate, with certainty, that your organization can withstand and recover from cyber events."

About CDM Global InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's thirteenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About Spektrum Labs

Spektrum Labs is an AI-first cyber resilience company building infrastructure for provable protection. By unifying security, backup, and insurance, Spektrum provides cryptographic proof that safeguards are working as intended, before, during, and after a breach. Enterprises use the Spektrum Fusion platform to streamline board reporting, accelerate insurance approvals, and turn resilience into verifiable reality. To learn more, visit spektrum.ai

Spektrum Labs, Spektrum Fusion, Cyber Resilience Tokens are trademarks or registered trademarks of Spektrum Labs.

CDM Media Contact:

Irene Noser

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Corey Eldridge

Force4 Technology Communications, LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE Spektrum Labs