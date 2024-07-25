Spellbinding Styles: Discover Grandin Road's Halloween Haven 2024

From Spooky, Life-Sized Figures to Glowing Pumpkins, Grandin Road Enchants Your Home with Halloween Spirit

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The bewitching season is upon us, and Grandin Road is thrilled to announce the official launch of its "Halloween Haven" for 2024. As a leader in home décor and furnishings, Grandin Road continues to enchant with an unmatched, unique selection of Halloween decorations that transform any space into a spooky spectacle.

Peeking Mushrooms Haunted Forest Figure

After releasing an early July sneak peek of its most anticipated items for Halloween early birds, Grandin Road will introduce the full collection on grandinroad.com in mid-July. From eerie and elevated to playful and mystical, Grandin Road's Halloween collection offers something for everyone's individual, spooktacular style. What makes Grandin Road's Halloween assortment stand apart: top-quality, sophisticated décor crafted from best-in-class materials – including hand-painted resin, glass, metal, and wood – designed to bring the "chic" to "eek" for years to come.

"We've found that our Halloween enthusiasts are shopping earlier and earlier every year, so we brought in some new pieces as early as possible," said Kelly Lambert, Senior Merchant at Grandin Road. "Grandin Road is famous for its Halloween assortment, so we're excited to introduce some new jaw-dropping, thrilling items, while also adding to favorite collections from previous years that everyone loves. Additionally, we know that Halloween décor happens inside the home, as well as outside, so we have fresh ideas on how to layer your indoor décor with a Halloween mood."

Beginning with the lawn, Grandin Road's life-sized figures such as the Animated Yard Skeleton, Majestic Headless Horseman, and Tombstone with Melting Candle are guaranteed to leave your guests aghast with their larger-than-life presence, remarkable realism, and high-quality materials. The Pre-Lit Hanging Spiders with Webs, available as a set of three, is a new way to create a spooky yard display.

Front porches and entryways get an elevated Halloween makeover with the Slithering Snake Wreath, featuring motion-sensor, realistic hissing sound effects, alongside gothic-themed garland and urn-fillers, as well as the Sketched Owl Hooked Door Mat. The life-size Wrapped Mummy, standing at 5' tall, is a mysterious front porch greeter. Adding a haunting glow, key outdoor illumination options include the Headless Horseman Backlit Sign and Web Lighted Pumpkins.

This year, Grandin Road is also expanding its assortment of indoor décor for the Halloween season. Mantels are accented with enchanting indoor wreaths and a Bat Bow Mantel Scarf, while tabletop displays include Halloween-themed serving bowls, a selection of seasonal plates, bone-chilling wine glasses, and pumpkin centerpieces, crafted from resin, glass and wood. Favorite collectibles from prior seasons, such as the Expressive Pumpkins and Bewitching Figures, return with updated characters that add a charming touch to Halloween tableaus. And, the Twiggy Moonlight Crystal Ball, set of three Peeking Mushrooms, and Adorned Witch Hat Décor provide an unexpected dash of whimsy and delight.

Grandin Road's Halloween collection for 2024 is designed to be a one-stop shopping destination that caters to all your decorating needs, whether you're aiming for an eerie ambiance or an all-out haunted house, with its curated, unique assortment. Nearly all of the collection is exclusively designed and available only at Grandin Road. Don't miss out on transforming your home into a Halloween haven that will be the talk of the neighborhood.

For more information and to view the entire collection, visit Grandin Road's Halloween Haven.

About Grandin Road:

A resource since 2003 for helping you Love Your Home More™, Grandin Road offers a broad assortment of products ranging from home furniture and accessories to seasonal décor, all offered with a commitment to quality, service, value, and customer satisfaction. Grandin Road is part of Qurate Retail GroupSM, a select group of leading retail brands that also includes QVC®, HSN®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, and Garnet Hill®.

SOURCE Grandin Road