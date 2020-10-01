S.Pellegrino® Destination Dining Presents A Culinary Series Exchanging Iconic Dishes Between New York & Los Angeles Restaurants

As travel remains limited, S.Pellegrino has partnered with some of NYC and LA's most treasured restaurants, to bring a taste of their dining experiences to the opposite coast. Each week starting October 15, a pair of restaurants will exchange quintessential dishes, inviting diners to "travel on the plate" — a transcontinental culinary exchange program, where the dishes travel while diners stay safely in their home city. The dishes will be available for one week for in-person dining, takeout or delivery — any way the restaurant is currently serving their guests.

Destination Dining continues S.Pellegrino's longstanding commitment to supporting the culinary community, especially at this time when it is struggling more than ever. S.Pellegrino and the Destination Dining series will support Relief Opportunities for all Restaurants (ROAR NY), an organization providing direct assistance to restaurant workers in New York.

"Experiencing new cuisines is such an integral part of why we travel," said Filippo Mazzaia, Senior Market Development Manager for S.Pellegrino. "But with trips still on hold, people are craving those unique dining and cultural experiences. With Destination Dining, we're able to give food lovers a culinary escape while also lending support to independent restaurants during these challenging times."

"Food inspires such wonderful connections," said Einat Admony, chef and owner Balaboosta in New York. "I am thrilled to be a part of the first installment of S.Pellegrino: Destination Dining and bring a taste of Balaboosta to Los Angeles. Even at a time when we can't be together, we can still find a way to share a meal across coasts and unite in support of the restaurant industry that has been greatly challenged during this time."

S.Pellegrino: Destination Dining kicks off with its first swap on Thursday, October 15. For more information, visit www.spdestinationdining.com or follow S.Pellegrino on Instagram @sanpellegrino_us and Twitter @sanpellegrino.

For food lovers not in New York or Los Angeles, S.Pellegrino plans to expand the Destination Dining series to additional U.S. cities in the future. Tell us where to swap next on Instagram @sanpellegrino_us or Twitter @sanpellegrino and use the hashtags #SupportRestaurants and #SPDestinationDining.

Restaurant Lineup

October 15 – 23

Chefs Frank Castronovo and Frank Falcinelli of Frankies Spuntino (NY) X Chefs Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo of Jon & Vinny's Fairfax and Brentwood (LA)

"Frankies Spuntino's Meatballs" x "Jon & Vinny's Marinara Braised Meatballs, Ricotta, Garlic Bread"

October 22 – 30

Einat Admony of Balaboosta (NY) X Tal Ronnen of Crossroads (LA)

"Balaboosta's Everyday Cauliflower" x "Crossroad's Impossible Cigars with Yogurt Sauce"

October 29 – November 6

To be announced…

November 5 – 13

To be announced…

Additional restaurants will be announced in the coming weeks.

How to Order

Guests in New York and Los Angeles can book reservations or order meals for takeout or delivery by visiting each participating restaurant's website. The signature dishes will be available to order off the menu during each restaurant's scheduled weeklong swap. Each special menu item will include a complimentary bottle of S.Pellegrino and support the good work of ROAR NY in assisting the NYC restaurant industry as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water

S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water is a premium sparkling mineral water that flows naturally from a thermal spring in San Pellegrino Terme, near Bergamo (Lombardia). S.Pellegrino has unique balance of effervescence and rich minerality which cleanse the palate and amplify subtle flavors, making it the perfect complement to fine food and wines. Its clean, refreshing taste has distinguished S.Pellegrino as a preferred sparkling water by leaders of the global culinary community.

S.Pellegrino is a proud supporter of premier culinary events, such as World's 50 Best Restaurants, Aspen Food and Wine Classic, Bocuse d'Or, and The James Beard Foundation Awards. For more information, visit www.sanpellegrino.com or www.finedininglovers.com.

About Relief Opportunities for All Restaurants (ROAR)

ROAR (Relief Opportunities for All Restaurants), is a community of restaurant owners and industry veterans with a mission to advocate for small restaurant businesses devastated by the effects of COVID-19, support restaurant workers suffering financial hardship, and help create a path to a sustainable future for the hospitality industry in New York.

