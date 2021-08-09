S.Pellegrino® Destination Dining Returns With A Culinary Series Exchanging Iconic Dishes Between World-Famous Restaurants

Now in its second installment, S.Pellegrino® Destination Dining will kick off with a pair of world-renowned restaurants trading quintessential dishes each week, extending travel possibilities via locally served bites. A multi-city culinary exchange, Destination Dining allows diners to experience dishes from miles away, while also supporting their neighborhood restaurants. The dishes will be available at each participating restaurant for one week for in-person dining, takeout or delivery (as available at each restaurant).

"Destination dining is my constant. I love having people search us out and discover our passions, but most of all, it takes you to areas out of your comfort zone," said Chef Michelle Bernstein, Café La Trova in Miami. "I've always found people to change and expect the unexpected when they leave their own 'backyard' so to speak. We bring them into our world and give them something new, fun and delicious!"

In an effort to continue the brand's longstanding commitment to supporting the culinary community, S.Pellegrino is encouraging consumers to support their local restaurants by dining out and enjoying a new type of cuisine or notable dish from another city.

"Even as travel resumes, people are craving unique dining and cultural experiences in their hometowns and in everyday life," said Filippo Mazzaia, Senior Market Development Manager for S.Pellegrino. "With Destination Dining, food lovers can explore iconic dishes from other communities, helping to rediscover the importance of togetherness and appreciating one another's heritage, while also supporting their favorite local restaurants."

Destination Dining kicks off with swaps between prominent restaurants in Miami and Latin America — a new pairing will take place each week throughout August, beginning on the 13th — followed by exchanges in Chicago, New York and Los Angeles throughout September and October.

Restaurant Lineup To-Date:

August 13 – 20

Chef Michelle Bernstein of Café La Trova (Miami) x Chef Tomas Kalika of Mishiguene (Argentina)

August 20 – 27

Chef Nando and Valerie Chang of Itamae (Miami) x Chef Mario Castrellon of Maito (Panama)

August 27 – September 3

Chef Andrea Marchesin of Toscana Divino (Miami) x Chef Renzo Garibaldi of Osso (Perú)

September 3 – 10

Chef Diego Oka of La Mar (Miami) x Chef Manoella Buffara of Manu (Brazil)

September 2021

Chicago & James Beard Foundation chefs

October 2021

New York & Los Angeles, Part II

Additional restaurants will be announced in the coming weeks.

How to Order

Guests in participating cities can book reservations or order takeout or delivery by visiting each partner restaurant's website. The signature dishes that are part of the culinary exchange will be available to order off the menu during each restaurant's scheduled weeklong swap. Each special menu item will also include a complimentary 750mL bottle of S.Pellegrino® Sparking Natural Mineral Water.

For more information, visit www.spdestinationdining.com or follow S.Pellegrino on Instagram @sanpellegrino_us and Twitter @sanpellegrino.

About S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water

S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water is a premium sparkling mineral water that flows naturally from a thermal spring in San Pellegrino Terme, near Bergamo (Lombardia). S.Pellegrino has unique balance of effervescence and rich minerality which cleanse the palate and amplify subtle flavors, making it the perfect complement to fine food and wines. Its clean, refreshing taste has distinguished S.Pellegrino as a preferred sparkling water by leaders of the global culinary community.

S.Pellegrino is a proud supporter of premier culinary programs, such as The James Beard Foundation, World's 50 Best Restaurants, Michelin Guide, The Culinary Institute of America, The Food & Wine Classic in Aspen and S.Pellegrino™ Young Chef. For more information, visit www.sanpellegrino.com or www.finedininglovers.com.

SOURCE S.Pellegrino

