Spelman College Announces New Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer

ATLANTA, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dawn Alston, who has had a 20-year career at Spelman College, has been appointed chief financial officer and vice president for business and financial affairs, effective Sept. 1.

In her new role, Alston will preside over the Division of Business and Financial Affairs, where she will succeed Robert "Danny" Flanigan Jr. Flanigan, who has served Spelman for close to 50 years, will continue in his role as treasurer and assume the title of chief investment officer.

"Dawn's years of service to Spelman have provided her with a unique vantage point that will help ensure the College's financial health and well-being. Her appointment provides a seamless transition in the leadership of the division," said Mary Schmidt Campbell, Ph.D., Spelman president. "She will be instrumental in assisting the College in reaching its strategic goals, including enhancing operational excellence."

"Flanigan is a legend in the world of finance. His stewardship of the College's nearly $400 million endowment has given Spelman the capacity to support stellar students, faculty and staff and assure the excellence and continued growth of Spelman," Dr. Campbell continued. "His institutional knowledge is invaluable and will continue to advance the goals of the College."

A native of Washington, D.C., Alston joined Spelman in 1999 as a research technician in the Department of Biology and Biochemistry. During her 17-year tenure in the Division of Business and Financial Affairs, she has been instrumental in ensuring an annual balanced budget, and, eventually, overseeing contracts, managing the bookstore and dining services. She will add to her portfolio Human Resources, Facilities and Maintenance Services, all auxiliary services and, with Students Affairs, Public Safety.

"Although not a traditional path, every step along the way has contributed a unique and valuable aptitude to my knowledge-base," said Alston, who has a B.S. in biology from Hampton University, a master's degree in environmental toxicology from Clemson University and an M.B.A. from Louisiana State University. "It is my professional goal to ensure that finances support academia, and ultimately tomorrow's young leaders."

Before coming to Spelman, Alston served as a compliance officer at the Department of Defense and was an adjunct biology instructor at Wofford College and Tri-County Technical College.

Since 1994, Flanigan has served as vice president for business and financial affairs and treasurer of Spelman. He joined the College in 1970 as the assistant to the business manager. As chief investment officer, Flanigan will be responsible for overseeing the continued growth of Spelman's thriving investment portfolio.

During his 49-year tenure, Flanigan has been instrumental in the development and construction of several buildings on campus, including the Camille Olivia Hanks Cosby, Ed.D. Academic Center, the Beverly Daniel Tatum Suites, and the Albro-Falconer-Manley Science Center, which included the renovation of Tapley Hall. Flanigan also played a significant role in the renovations of Manley College Center, MacVicar Hall and Rockefeller Hall.

Over the course of his Spelman career, he has been responsible for growing the College's endowment from $4 million to almost $400 million and consistently balancing the College's budget.

