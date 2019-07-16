Spelman College Names Chief Information Officer and Vice President of Technology Services

Wilson and the STS team will partner with administrative units to create and use accessible and effective technology processes to promote innovation and support streamlined business operations and cutting edge technological capabilities, including data analytics, cybersecurity, automation and systems integration.

In addition, Wilson will work to strengthen the teaching and learning experience by collaborating with faculty and students to develop strategies that will impact educational outcomes through the use of innovative technology.

"One of my primary goals is to engage with faculty, staff, students and strategic partners to develop a unified technology vision for the College," said Wilson. "Enhancing the teaching and learning experience will be a high priority. From smart classrooms to interactive learning experiences and course material that can be accessed from remote locations, my focus will be on removing technology barriers and improving operational support."

Wilson's background in higher education technology includes operational support, strategic leadership, vision and direction. He has managed several key administrative application portfolios that include student information, human resources, finance, identity and access management, integration, customer relationship management (CRM) and imaging/workflow systems.

"John brings 20 years of progressive higher education senior leadership experience to the College," said Spelman President Mary Schmidt Campbell, Ph.D. "He will be instrumental in developing and implementing operational steering and strategic governance processes that ensure Spelman's resources are aligned with its strategic goals."

Prior to joining Spelman, Wilson spent 17 years as a senior manager of information technology at Emory University. Most recently, he directed the enterprise information systems at Georgia Institute of Technology where he was responsible for strategic planning and operational oversight for a staff of 50 developers, analysts and administrators.

A native of Los Angeles, Wilson received a bachelor's degree in information and decision systems from San Diego State University. He obtained a masters of business administration from the D'Amore-McKim School of Business at Northeastern University.

"I am very familiar with the attributes that make Spelman unique," said Wilson, who with his wife Sharon, C'87, is the parent of three daughters. "My wife and I have had many conversations about the ways her undergraduate experience shaped her future. I look forward to the opportunity to engage with the campus community to develop a long-term technology vision that furthers the tradition of excellence that is Spelman College."

