Spence Diamonds Appoints Frank Hamlin as First-Ever Chief Marketing Officer

An unconventional choice for a diamond retailer, Frank brings a fresh perspective from more than 20 years of experience developing strategic business plans and executing hard-hitting marketing strategies and retail operations across leading retail brands. He joins Spence from Tailored Brands Inc (TBI), where he was EVP and CMO, overseeing the entire brand and integrated marketing function for the 1500-store retail chain across the U.S and Canada.

"Frank brings with him a proven track record for driving traffic, increasing brand engagement and enhancing customer loyalty," said Eric Lindberg, executive chairman, Spence Diamonds. "His experience and leadership are what Spence needs as we continue to invest in growth, expanding locations across the U.S and Canada."

Prior to TBI, Frank was CMO at GameStop Corp, and was executive vice president and general manager of marketing and e-commerce for Guitar Center, Inc.

"I've always approached retail marketing from the perspective of the customer," said Frank. "For me, the appeal of Spence is that it provides a non-traditional diamond-buying experience in an inviting and un-intimidating environment that puts the customer firmly in control, whether they want ethically-sourced mined diamonds or stunning Artisan Created Diamonds. I can't wait to dig in on the brand to truly do diamonds differently."

This announcement follows significant investment in the development of a new brand marketing strategy, in partnership with Edelman across its New York and Toronto offices.

About Spence Diamonds

Founded in Vancouver B.C., Spence Diamonds has been in the diamond business for 40 years, giving hundreds of thousands of couples the confidence to find the diamond ring that represents their unique partnership. Featuring stores with more than 2,500 engagement ring designs in open display cases for customers to easily try on, the Spence model is built on transparency, choice and customization. Spence's Gemological Institute of America (GIA)-trained Diamond Consultants offer an unbiased, immersive education about cut, color, clarity, size, setting, and style. Spence is the only diamond retailer to showcase Artisan Created Diamonds, side by side with earth-mined diamonds, and under a microscope, to offer the broadest choice and best value. Each Spence ring is custom-made and hand-crafted which means no one else has ever tried it on. Spence has locations throughout Canada in Vancouver, Langley, Calgary, Edmonton, Scarborough, Mississauga and Vaughan as well as locations in the U.S. in Austin, Scottsdale and San Jose.

