Spence Diamonds debuts new Artisan Created Diamond jewelry collection

Artisan Created Diamonds are indistinguishable from earth-mined diamonds both aesthetically and chemically, because the technology used to create them replicates how mined diamonds are formed in the earth. Aristan Created Diamonds are at least 25 per cent larger and two clarity grades higher than a similarly-priced mined diamond. Additionally, they offer the benefit of being made in an ethically responsible and sustainable way.

The new collection features a variety of stunning pendants and earrings, including a beautiful Time & Eternity Pendant with 0.13-carat Artisan Created Diamonds for $189 USD, and 1-carat Artisan Created Diamond Classic Stud Earrings, which retail for $2,099 USD. Similarly sized mined diamond pieces would typically retail for twice the amount, when compared to the Artisan Created Diamond pieces in this collection.

"Spence Diamonds has a 40-year heritage in designing one-of-a-kind diamond engagement rings," said Eric Lindberg, CEO, Spence Diamonds. "While we've offered customers the ability to customize our more than 2,500 engagement ring designs with Artisan Created Diamonds for more than two years, we're pleased to launch our first Artisan Created Diamond jewelry collection. Our customers can now choose a modern piece that features stunning diamonds, offers greater value and guarantees an ethical, environmentally sustainable supply chain."

An established leader in engagement rings, Spence Diamonds offers an in-store experience that puts the customer in control. Each store features more than 2,500 engagement rings styles in open cases for customers to easily try on, and Gemological Institute of America (GIA)-trained Diamond Consultants who offer an unbiased, immersive diamond education, whether you buy or not.

About Spence Diamonds

Founded in Vancouver B.C., Spence Diamonds has been in the diamond business for 40 years, giving hundreds of thousands of couples the confidence to find the diamond ring that represents their unique partnership. Featuring stores with more than 2,500 engagement ring designs in open display cases for customers to easily try on, the Spence model is built on transparency, choice and customization. Spence's Gemological Institute of America (GIA)-trained Diamond Consultants offer an unbiased, immersive education about cut, color, clarity, size, setting, and style and showcase Artisan Created Diamonds, side by side with earth-mined diamonds, and under a microscope, to offer the broadest choice and best value. Each Spence ring is custom-made and hand-crafted which means no one else has ever tried it on. Spence has locations throughout Canada in Vancouver, Langley, Calgary, Edmonton, Scarborough, Mississauga and Vaughan as well as locations in the U.S. in Austin, Scottsdale and San Jose.

