Spencer Cronin Joins Burns & McDonnell to Lead Environmental Services in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With nearly two decades of environmental, project management and business development experience, Spencer Cronin joins Burns & McDonnell in Minneapolis-St. Paul. Cronin will lead a growing team of multidiscipline environmental professionals, while broadening the firm's environmental service offerings in the Upper Midwest.

"Having served clients across various markets throughout the U.S. and around the world, Spencer has a deep understanding of how to meet the ever-changing environmental needs of our communities," says Gene Sieve, vice president and general manager of offices in Minneapolis and Duluth, Minnesota, and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for Burns & McDonnell. "He is a dynamic leader with a strong technical background and diverse industry experience. These qualities make him the perfect fit to lead the expansion of our environmental capabilities in the region."

Throughout Cronin's career, he has supported clients across a wide range of markets including industrial, transportation, government, commercial and retail, food and beverage, oil and gas, and power. He has served as an executive leader for an environmental and infrastructure firm, managing a staff of more than 220 environmental compliance, wastewater, design-build, natural resources and engineering professionals.

"I'm excited to grow our team of high-caliber professionals focused on providing integrated services, including planning, permitting, solid waste and resource recovery, remediation, demolition and decommissioning," Cronin says. "Our clients are constantly facing environmental regulatory changes and challenges, and the demand for cost-effective, holistic solutions that will help them meet sustainability and environmental goals has never been greater."

Cronin recently served on the board of directors for the Minnesota Environmental Fund and Minnesota Wetland Professionals Association. He currently serves on the board of directors for Northside Economic Opportunity Network and the steering committee for Leadership Twin Cities.

Burns & McDonnell is a family of companies made up of 7,000 engineers, architects, construction professionals, scientists, consultants and entrepreneurs with offices across the country and throughout the world.

