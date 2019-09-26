Spencer Dinwiddie Announces DREAM Fan Shares Platform For Investing In Athletes

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NBA athlete, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Spencer Dinwiddie today announced DREAM Fan Shares , his new and innovative investment platform. Launching this fall, DREAM Fan Shares will be a portal for supporters and fans who want to invest in the potential success of athletes and stars. DREAM Fan Shares will enable athletes, artists, and influencers to gain more control over their own financial futures by providing them with earlier access to capital.

Dinwiddie will pilot the blockchain-powered DREAM Fan Shares platform by issuing the first PAInT. He will launch his token through SD8 LLC, a company Spencer formed for this purpose. The sale of the US dollar-denominated debt securities represented by his "SD8" token will begin on October 14, 2019. Investment will be open to qualified accredited investors, with a minimum purchase of $150,000.

Dinwiddie said, "I'm creating DREAM Fan Shares to solve a need that teammates, friends, and I experience. We need more flexibility and ownership over the value we bring to the league. This empowers us to make stronger and smarter financial choices. Through DREAM Fan Shares, we can create terms that work better for us, while also giving supporters the chance to invest in our futures and share in our successes. It's a win-win situation."

DREAM Fan Shares will work with athletes and entertainers to create their own PAInTs, each token representing an interest in a debt instrument. Token holders are contracted to receive regular periodic payments of principal and interest. Holders may also be entitled to special premiums based upon the financial success of the athlete or entertainer. The terms of every PAInT offering will differ.

The SD8 tokenized security will be backed by Dinwiddie's three-year guaranteed employment contract with the Brooklyn Nets. It is anticipated that investment will open on DREAMFanShares.com starting October 14, 2019; and the first monthly payments to investors are expected to be distributed December 3, 2019. Level (i.e., "mortgage style") payments of principal and interest are scheduled to be made to investors holding PAInTs on a monthly basis. SD8 token holders may receive special premiums based upon Dinwiddie's bonuses.

SD8 LLC is issuing these securities under the Securities and Exchange Commission's Regulation D Rule 506(c) exemption from registration under the Securities Act of 1933. The offering is available only to verified accredited investors who are qualified to invest.

In the long-term, DREAM Fan Shares intends to support numerous tokenization structures. Future offerings on DREAM Fan Shares may have the flexibility to be issued under various exemptions from registration. Some financings, like this first one from SD8 LLC, may use Reg D; while in the future others may use Reg A+ or Reg CF to allow non-accredited investors to participate. DREAM Fan Shares will provide an easy-to-use interface for both issuers and investors to track their investment holdings.

To facilitate the token offering, Paxos Trust Company will provide custody and escrow services, ensuring that the correct payments are distributed to registered token holders. To disburse monthly repayments to investors — while also insulating them from the volatility typically associated with payments made via cryptocurrencies — payouts will be distributed on the Paxos platform via the dollar-denominated Paxos Standard (PAX) stablecoin tokens.

Dinwiddie continued, "Turning cash flows from contracts of professional athletes into securities is now possible through the power of blockchain. I'm excited to pioneer this exploration of how the sports and entertainment world can take advantage of the benefits of this emerging technology. My hope is that SD8 will provide a successful blueprint for others to follow and build upon."

About DREAM Fan Shares

DREAM Fan Shares (DFS) is a new platform that uses the Ethereum blockchain to empower athletes, artists, and influencers to take control of their financial destiny by structuring debt securities represented by Professional Athlete Investment Tokens (PAInTs).

Conceptualized by professional athlete Spencer Dinwiddie in coordination with some of the world's leading blockchain advisors and firms, DFS leverages guaranteed contracts and the potential for performance-based bonuses and other contingent bonuses to structure debt securities represented by PAInTs, giving accredited investors the opportunity to invest in securities tied to the financial success of athletes, artists and influencers.

The DFS platform is a pioneer in facilitating the offer of debt securities represented by PAInT tokens and is dedicated to democratizing access to these instruments for fans.

About Paxos

Paxos Trust Company is on a mission to modernize finance by mobilizing assets at the speed of the internet. Paxos is building a future where all assets—from money to commodities to securities—will be digitized and can move instantaneously, 24/7. Settlement risk will cease to exist, so trillions of dollars of trapped capital can go to work in a global, frictionless economy.

As the first regulated Trust company with blockchain expertise, Paxos is uniquely positioned to mobilize and custody assets digitally. Visit www.paxos.com for more information on Paxos and its institutional-grade products like Paxos Standard token (PAX), the gold-backed PAX Gold (PAXG) token, Paxos Post-Trade for commodities as well as the itBit crypto-asset exchange and related services including escrow, custody and OTC trading.

DISCLAIMER

DREAM Fan Shares LLC ("DREAM Fan Shares" or "DFS") is developing a platform to support the issuance of securities digital by athletes, artists, and influencers that are represented by digital tokens. DFS is not the issuing entity, is not a registered broker-dealer, and is not acting in a regulated capacity in any way in connection with the proposed issuance of the securities referenced in this press release. DFS has partnered with North Capital Private Securities ("NCPS"), a registered Broker-Dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC, located at 623 East Ft. Union Blvd., Suite 101, Salt Lake City, UT 84047, and the securities referenced in this press release will be offered through NCPS. You can view the NCPS BrokerCheck record here. Neither DREAM Fan Shares nor NCPS gives investment advice, endorses, or provides analysis or recommendations with respect to the securities referred to in this press release. Neither DREAM Fan Shares, NCPS, nor any of their respective officers, directors, agents and employees makes any recommendation or endorsement whatsoever regarding the securities referred to in this press release. Nothing on this press release should be construed as an offer to sell, a distribution, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

