Spencer Manufacturing Agrees to Purchase Bollinger Motors Bollinger B4 Chassis Cabs for Emergency Vehicle Upfits

Durability, Dependability, Performance Make the Bollinger B4 the Right Choice for Fire Rescue Trucks

OAK PARK, Mich., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bollinger Motors , Inc., an electric commercial vehicle ("EV") manufacturer, today announced it has reached an agreement to sell five all-electric Class 4 Bollinger B4 commercial trucks to Spencer Manufacturing, which will upfit the vehicles into emergency rescue trucks.

Bollinger Motors B4 all-electric Class 4 chassis cab

Spencer Manufacturing is a specialty upfitter of rescue vehicles and fire trucks, including ladder, pumper, tanker, and grass/wildland trucks. The company has a national sales footprint working primarily with municipal fire departments. Spencer Manufacturing will take possession of the vehicles after Bollinger Motors launches production in the second half of 2024.

"We are excited to work with Spencer Manufacturing to use the Bollinger B4 to keep communities safe," said Jim Connelly, chief revenue officer for Bollinger Motors. "Durability, reliability and outstanding performance are critical for public safety vehicles, and we are proud that Spencer Manufacturing is putting its trust in the Bollinger B4."

Spencer Manufacturing uses its unique, patented Solid-Poly process to deliver emergency services vehicles that are corrosion free and high-impact and damage resistant. The vehicles come with a lifetime warranty on the substructure, body, and tank while featuring maximized water and storage capabilities.

"We are impressed by the overall engineering of the Bollinger B4 and confident it will make an excellent emergency services vehicle," said Grant Spencer, president of Spencer Manufacturing. "Our agreement with Bollinger Motors is another example of how we can provide unique and innovative emergency vehicle solutions to our customers."

The Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab is an all-new, battery-electric, zero-emissions Class 4 commercial truck designed from the ground up with extensive fleet and upfitter input. Bollinger's unique chassis design protects the 800V battery and components to offer unparalleled capability, flexibility, performance, and serviceability in the commercial market. Bollinger Motors recently qualified for federal clean-vehicle purchasing incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act, which provides $40,000 in refundable tax credits per truck.

Bollinger Motors has reached several milestones in recent months, including: receiving the Certificate of Conformity from the Environmental Protection Agency; an 80-vehicle sale to Momentum Groups; a 50-vehicle sale to EnviroCharge; the addition of Nacarato Truck Centers, Nuss Truck & Equipment, and LaFontaine Auto Group as dealers and service centers; Our Next Energy in Novi, Mich. to supply battery packs; Roush Industries in Livonia, Mich. to manage vehicle assembly operations; Syncron as its warranty administration partner; and Amerit Fleet Solutions as its mobile service provider.

ABOUT SPENCER MANUFACTURING

Founded in 1986 in South Haven, Mich., Spencer Manufacturing is a privately held family business providing specialty upfitting for emergency services vehicles. The company works with municipalities throughout the country to provide customized designs that fit the unique needs of individual fire departments.

ABOUT BOLLINGER MOTORS

Founded in 2015 by Robert Bollinger, Bollinger Motors, Inc. is a U.S.-based company headquartered in Oak Park, Mich. Bollinger Motors is developing all-electric commercial chassis cab trucks, Classes 4-6. In September of 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority owned company of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN). Learn more at www.BollingerMotors.com and www.MullenUSA.com.

