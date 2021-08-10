Spencer Marston Re-acquired by Davis Smith

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Davis Smith, founder and CEO of Cotopaxi , the Do Good outdoor brand, is furthering his commitment to fighting poverty with the re-acquisition of his college start-up to convert it into a benefit corporation. In 2004, Smith co-founded PoolTables.com and Spencer Marston as one of the first digitally native vertical brands, which grew to become one of the largest retailers of pool tables in the country. The business sold in January 2011. While revenues have doubled since that time, Smith sees an opportunity to scale it further and, more importantly, build social impact into the core of the business. Smith plans to aggressively expand the business, implementing a robust omni-channel brand strategy by distributing Spencer Marston products to other retailers and strengthening their own retail stores and e-commerce presence. The acquisition is being done individually by Smith and will operate independent of Cotopaxi.

In his first act as the new owner of Spencer Marston, Smith converted the business to a benefit corporation, and has created an impact strategy that will touch every aspect of the business. Their mission is to "enrich lives through the power of play." "Play" will extend beyond the billiards category into other home recreation and yard game products that bring families and friends together. Their impact work will have two areas of focus; Poverty and Sustainability. First, they will fight poverty through education and recreation with a special focus on the developing world. Second, they will work to build the most sustainable and responsible brand in the home recreation industry.

Smith, who was raised in Latin America, has long been committed to fighting poverty and supporting refugees. He will continue in his role as CEO of Cotopaxi and will hire a CEO to lead Spencer Marston. "Together we will prove that any business, regardless of industry, can make the world better," said Smith. "We are on a mission to eradicate extreme poverty and transform capitalism by using business as a tool to positively impact people, the planet, and our communities."

To apply for the CEO role visit: https://bit.ly/3eHrNCm

For wholesale inquiries visit: www.SpencerMarston.com/contact-us

For games for your home or office visit: www.PoolTables.com

Media Contact:

Erin Wyer

612.747.1314

[email protected]

SOURCE Spencer Marston