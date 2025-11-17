Spencer Peterman Transforms Fallen New England Trees into Timeless Handcrafted Art

Sustainable artisan brand redefines functional design through upcycled wooden bowls, boards, and kitchenware handcrafted in Western Massachusetts

GILL, Mass., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spencer Peterman, a New England–based artisan studio, is redefining sustainable craftsmanship by transforming fallen trees into elegant, functional wooden art. Known for its hand-turned bowls, serving boards, and kitchenware, the brand celebrates the natural character of decomposing wood while championing local sourcing and eco-conscious design.

Each Spencer Peterman piece begins with locally fallen logs—trees that would otherwise be chipped, burned, or discarded. Through meticulous craftsmanship and artistic vision, these materials are reborn as heirloom-quality wooden kitchenware that embodies both beauty and sustainability.

"Our work is about honoring the life of the wood and giving it a new story," says co-owner Michele Peterman. "Every imperfection tells us something about where the tree came from, and that's what makes each piece truly one of a kind."

From Basket Weaving to Sustainable Woodturning

Founder Spencer Peterman began his career over 25 years ago as a basket weaver, crafting traditional Nantucket baskets before discovering his passion for woodturning. Inspired by the abundance of fallen trees in his community, he began reclaiming local wood and transforming it into functional, sculptural pieces that highlight the natural aging process of the material.

In 2007, Spencer's wife and fellow artist Michele Peterman joined as co-owner, bringing her entrepreneurial experience and artistic expertise to the growing studio. Together, the Petermans have built a thriving artisan brand grounded in craftsmanship, sustainability, and community.

Craftsmanship Rooted in Nature

Sustainably Sourced: All materials come from locally fallen trees in Western Massachusetts—never from newly harvested timber. Unique finds like spalted maple and burl wood showcase nature's artistry.

All-Natural Finishes: Every item is finished with food-safe, all-natural oils and time-tested techniques, including traditional ebonizing methods.

Handcrafted in New England: Skilled local artisans hand-turn, sand, and finish each piece at the company's workshops nestled in the hills of Gill, Massachusetts.

The Handcrafted Kitchenware Collection

Bowls: Hand-turned in both classic round and organic oval shapes, available in burl, spalted maple, and ambrosia maple.

Boards: Spalted maple serving and cutting boards perfect for both presentation and everyday use.

Servers: Created from upcycled bowl blanks, each server pairs seamlessly with Spencer's signature bowls and boards for a cohesive, sustainable kitchen set.

Visit Spencer Peterman

Customers can explore the full Spencer Peterman collection online or in person at two Massachusetts locations:

Gill Gallery: Located in the scenic hills of Gill, Massachusetts, this gallery and workshop offers visitors a firsthand look at the woodturning process.

Boston Public Market: Situated in downtown Boston, this year-round indoor market features locally sourced food and handcrafted goods from artisans across Massachusetts.

About Spencer Peterman

Founded in Western Massachusetts, Spencer Peterman is dedicated to honoring the natural beauty and imperfection of wood through sustainable design. Every piece reflects a commitment to craftsmanship, community, and environmental stewardship. What began as a small artisan studio has grown into a celebrated brand recognized for turning fallen trees into timeless works of functional art. https://www.spencerpeterman.com/

