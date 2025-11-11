Spencer Stuart Announces Exclusive Long-Term Partnership with ONYX, an Invitation-Only Network of Top Leaders

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spencer Stuart, a leading global advisory firm, today announced a new long-term strategic partnership with ONYX, an invitation-only membership network of recently retired and longer-tenured CEOs, two-thirds of whom have led Fortune 500 companies and who collectively sit on over 400 corporate boards. Spencer Stuart made a minority investment in ONYX and will become its exclusive partner for leadership, talent and human capital programs.

"Partnering with Spencer Stuart marks a defining moment for ONYX," said Rick Smith, founder of ONYX. "Their global reach and deep leadership insights amplify our mission to elevate the world's most influential executives. Together, we're unlocking a new era of strategic growth, legacy-building and transformative impact across the ONYX ecosystem and around the world."

"Spencer Stuart advises at the intersection of strategy and leadership, and this converges with the platform ONYX has created for their membership," said Jordan Brugg, chief executive officer of Spencer Stuart. "We're looking forward to partnering with the ONYX community to further our shared commitment to advancing the insights of the world's most influential leaders."

About Spencer Stuart

Privately held since 1956, Spencer Stuart is a leading global advisory firm specializing in people, team and organizational performance — spanning more than 60 offices, over 30 countries and more than 50 practice specialties. Boards and executive leaders consistently turn to Spencer Stuart for senior-level executive search, board recruitment, board effectiveness, succession planning, executive assessment and development, culture change and performance acceleration for senior leadership teams. For more information on Spencer Stuart, please visit www.spencerstuart.com.

About ONYX

ONYX is a private forum for the greatest leaders of our time — an elite, invitation-only network where visionaries converge to shape the future. With a membership that includes many of the most respected current and recent Fortune 500 CEOs and their peers, ONYX offers a rarefied space for bold dialogue, strategic insight, and enduring legacy. More than a community, ONYX is a movement — uniting CEOs, founders, and iconic changemakers who are redefining what it means to lead with purpose, influence, and imagination.

