Spencer Stuart Enters Strategic Partnership with AI-powered Firm Qlu

06 Feb, 2024

CHICAGO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spencer Stuart, a leading global executive search and leadership advisory firm, is pleased to announce it has entered into a strategic partnership with artificial intelligence (AI) company Qlu.ai.

Founded by Fahad Jalal in 2020, Qlu is an innovator in using AI to automate the discovery of new companies and talent. Qlu rapidly deploys new AI models that will integrate seamlessly with the industry-leading technology platform and discovery processes used by Spencer Stuart's deeply experienced search professionals as they help clients address their evolving talent and leadership needs.

"We are excited to partner with Qlu," said David Baruch, chief information officer of Spencer Stuart. "The power and efficiency of Qlu's AI complements the expertise and market insights of our best-in-class search team and our proprietary platform. This strategic partnership will enhance our ability to identify great leadership talent and deliver even more impactful outcomes to our clients and candidates – and will no doubt inspire further innovation to help our clients and the entire industry."

"Our collaboration with Spencer Stuart will benefit our ability to accelerate how the executive search and leadership consulting industry uses AI," said Jalal. "Their team's input will help inform our product development going forward and Qlu's platform will enable Spencer Stuart to improve the timeliness and impact of their client service."

About Spencer Stuart
At Spencer Stuart, we know that leadership has never mattered more. We are trusted by organizations around the world to help them make the senior-level leadership decisions that have a lasting impact on their enterprises, on their stakeholders and the world around them. Through our executive search, board and leadership advisory services, we help build and enhance high-performing teams for select clients ranging from major multinationals to emerging companies to non-profit institutions.

Privately held since 1956, we focus on delivering knowledge, insight and results through the collaborative efforts of a team of experts — now spanning more than 70 offices, over 30 countries and more than 50 practice specialties. Boards and leaders consistently turn to Spencer Stuart to help address their evolving leadership needs in areas such as senior-level executive search, board recruitment, board effectiveness, succession planning, in-depth senior management assessment, employee engagement and many other facets of culture and organizational effectiveness, particularly in the context of the changing stakeholder expectations of business today. For more information on Spencer Stuart, please visit www.spencerstuart.com

About Qlu.ai
QLU.ai, a machine learning leader, specializes in creating advanced models for Executive Search and Enterprise Sales, leveraging a 10 billion data point database for precise targeting and decision-making. Distinct from conventional models like ChatGPT, QLU.ai accesses an extensive database of millions of profiles, enabling custom target list generation for enterprise clients. The company is dedicated to AI compliance in data security and privacy.

