Spencer Stuart Welcomes Client and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Advisor Brickson Diamond

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spencer Stuart, a leading global executive search and leadership advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Brickson Diamond has joined the firm. He is a consultant and client advisor with expertise in diversity, equity & inclusion, working with clients in executive search, leadership succession and development. Mr. Diamond is based in Spencer Stuart's Los Angeles office and is a member of the firm's Technology, Media & Telecommunications Practice. He will work across a range of industry and functional sectors.

In welcoming Mr. Diamond to Spencer Stuart, the firm has acquired the consultancy he founded and has led since 2017, Big Answers LLC, which has helped clients amplify their values, success and diversity, equity & inclusion strategies.

"Brickson is a proven leader in discovering, developing and connecting leadership talent from historically underrepresented groups. He has a wealth of experience in engaging with boards and leadership teams across industries to help them advance their progress, which will further enable us help our clients achieve their objectives," said Eric Leventhal, head of the Americas region for Spencer Stuart.

"I am excited to join Spencer Stuart, an organization that shares my passion for helping companies build diverse, top-performing leadership teams," Mr. Diamond said. "I look forward to the opportunity to build on the firm's capabilities in helping clients attract and develop outstanding leaders whose diverse perspectives will help transform their businesses."

About Brickson Diamond

Brickson Diamond has spent 20 years engaging with boards and C-suite level executives while serving in a variety of operating, business development and P&L leadership roles. From 2012-2017, Mr. Diamond was EVP and COO of the Executive Leadership Council (ELC), one of the most respected convening organizations for Black executives and board members. While there, he expanded its membership of former and current Black CEOs and executive leaders from 400 to 800 individuals from the Fortune 1000 and Global 500. Mr. Diamond is also the founding Chairperson of the Blackhouse Foundation, a non-profit, diversity-focused partner of the Sundance, Tribeca and Toronto International film festivals, working to increase diverse representation in film and content creation. He also spent 17 years at Capital Group Companies, rising to SVP in the Private Client Services business.

Mr. Diamond is engaged in a variety of board and community leadership roles, including serving as an investment committee member at the Annenberg Foundation Trust at Sunnylands; trustee and member of the alumni affairs, development and investment committees at the Cooper Union for Advancement of Science and Art; board member and DE&I committee chair at Middlesex School; and board member of private software firm Gentreo. He received his undergraduate degree from Brown University and his MBA from Harvard.

About Spencer Stuart

At Spencer Stuart, we know how much leadership matters. We are trusted by organizations around the world to help them make the senior-level leadership decisions that have a lasting impact on their enterprises. Through our executive search, board and leadership advisory services, we help build and enhance high-performing teams for select clients ranging from major multinationals to emerging companies to non-profit institutions.

Privately held since 1956, we focus on delivering knowledge, insight and results through the collaborative efforts of a team of experts — now spanning over 70 offices, 30 countries and more than 50 practice specialties. Boards and leaders consistently turn to Spencer Stuart to help address their evolving leadership needs in areas such as senior-level executive search, board recruitment, board effectiveness, succession planning, in-depth senior management assessment and many other facets of organizational effectiveness. For more information on Spencer Stuart, please visit www.spencerstuart.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Spencer Stuart