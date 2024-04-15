SPENCER THOMAS ADDS KEY POSITIONS TO SUPPORT STRATEGIC GROWTH

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spencer Thomas Group (STG), a leading Human Capital Management (HCM) consulting firm, is pleased to announce two key leadership appointments to support the evolving needs of the company in the global HCM marketplace.

"The world of work is in transition," states William Cassidy, STG executive vice president, strategy and growth. "From talent to systems, companies are actively preparing for the future. Adding experienced leadership will ensure STG continues to meet and exceed our clients' needs."

Hal Lanfear is the new vice president of sales for Spencer Thomas. "Hal is uniquely positioned to step into the role with his experience leading global teams and serving as project manager for many HCM and Payroll projects. He's an exceptional addition and will serve our clients well," adds Cassidy. Prior to joining STG, Hal spent twenty years with ADP and Delphi in various roles in sales, operations, and purchasing.

Shirley Jones joins Spencer Thomas as vice president of enterprise solutions. "Shirley's expertise building strategic talent solutions makes her a natural fit for this role," says Cassidy. Jones, a 10+-year Randstad veteran, has a proven track record of developing distinctive and lasting talent advantages for companies across direct hire, contingent, and freelance workforce.

About Spencer Thomas Group

For 25 years, many of the world's largest companies and best-known brands continue to trust Spencer Thomas to guide them through their HCM transformations. To learn more about Spencer Thomas, The HCM People, visit www.Spencer-Thomas.com.

