SPENCER THOMAS ANNOUNCES INDUSTRY VETERAN MALHOTRA TO LEAD PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spencer Thomas Group, a leading global Human Capital Management (HCM) consulting firm headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, USA is pleased to welcome Summeer (Sunny) Malhotra, as Vice President of Professional Services.

In his new role, Malhotra will be responsible for the development and implementation of processes and relevant techniques to support STG's world-class team. Malhotra states "I equate HCM implementation services to building a house. Multiple factors influence the quality, longevity, and overall costs. Just like a turn-key ready house, it's the size, complexity, team preparedness, the right partner and budget that build a successful implementation. I'm excited to start constructing the expansion of STG's HCM Implementation Service offerings."

Chris Klein, STG Executive Vice President, Vision and HCM adds "Having collaborated with Sunny on previous projects, we feel confident he's the right person for this new position. We're pleased he will lead this exciting initiative to continue delivering value to our partners, clients, consultants, and employees."

Celebrating 25-years in business, The Spencer Thomas Group provides Human Capital Management Services to companies located in 100+ countries spanning six continents. Learn more at www.spencer-thomas.com.

SOURCE The Spencer Thomas Group