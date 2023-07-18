SPENCER THOMAS GROUP CELEBRATES TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AND A NEW CORPORATE BRAND IDENTITY

News provided by

The Spencer Thomas Group

18 Jul, 2023, 06:00 ET

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spencer Thomas Group (STG) celebrates twenty-five years in business with the unveiling of their new corporate brand identity and website.

The company's President, Barbara Cassidy states, "As STG reaches this twenty-five year milestone, it was a natural time for refreshing our brand identity to more accurately portray how we've evolved and reflect our current and future vision. The new brand moniker 'The HCM People' supports STG's global leadership position in a crowded Human Capital Management industry for HR, payroll, benefits, Time, HR service management and talent management advisory."

Established in 1998, STG was founded by New Hampshire natives and has been based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire since 2010. The STG logo remains the cornerstone of the company's brand. Open triangles represent three core principles of focus that underpin STG's business: Business, Innovation and Resources. Its simplicity signifies order, consolidation and seamless transition for its clients.

Chris Klein, EVP Vision & HCM at Spencer Thomas and industry expert adds, "For twenty-five years, we've been laser focused on delivering exactly what the client needs, when and where they need it. Our new brand image simply drives our message home in a complex HCM market.  We really are 'The HCM People.'" 

Some of the world's largest companies and most recognizable brands continue to rely on STG to guide them through every stage of their HCM journey. A combination of deep IT technical expertise, access to the best HCM talent in the world, and exceptional customer service remain STG's core attributes to developing timeless and rewarding client relationships as HCM's global leader.

For more information, visit STG's new website at www.spencer-thomas.com or www.theHCMpeople.com

SOURCE The Spencer Thomas Group

Also from this source

SPENCER THOMAS ANNOUNCES INDUSTRY VETERAN MALHOTRA TO LEAD PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.