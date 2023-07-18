SPENCER THOMAS GROUP CELEBRATES TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AND A NEW CORPORATE BRAND IDENTITY

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spencer Thomas Group (STG) celebrates twenty-five years in business with the unveiling of their new corporate brand identity and website.

The company's President, Barbara Cassidy states, "As STG reaches this twenty-five year milestone, it was a natural time for refreshing our brand identity to more accurately portray how we've evolved and reflect our current and future vision. The new brand moniker 'The HCM People' supports STG's global leadership position in a crowded Human Capital Management industry for HR, payroll, benefits, Time, HR service management and talent management advisory."

Established in 1998, STG was founded by New Hampshire natives and has been based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire since 2010. The STG logo remains the cornerstone of the company's brand. Open triangles represent three core principles of focus that underpin STG's business: Business, Innovation and Resources. Its simplicity signifies order, consolidation and seamless transition for its clients.

Chris Klein, EVP Vision & HCM at Spencer Thomas and industry expert adds, "For twenty-five years, we've been laser focused on delivering exactly what the client needs, when and where they need it. Our new brand image simply drives our message home in a complex HCM market. We really are 'The HCM People.'"

Some of the world's largest companies and most recognizable brands continue to rely on STG to guide them through every stage of their HCM journey. A combination of deep IT technical expertise, access to the best HCM talent in the world, and exceptional customer service remain STG's core attributes to developing timeless and rewarding client relationships as HCM's global leader.

For more information, visit STG's new website at www.spencer-thomas.com or www.theHCMpeople.com

