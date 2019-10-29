Spencer Trask & Co. Partners with UCLA Samueli School of Engineering to Support 50th Anniversary of the Internet Celebration

The event—" Internet50: Founders and Futurists "—is organized by UCLA professor of computer science Leonard Kleinrock, a "founding father" of the Internet. Kleinrock will take the stage with leading technologists and visionaries to discuss 'the current state and future aspirations of our connected world.' Among the expected panelists and speakers are Ashton Kutcher, Eric Schmidt, Peter Theil, and Mark Cuban.

As part of the Internet50 celebration, Spencer Trask & Co. Chairman Kevin Kimberlin addressed UCLA faculty and administrators on Mon., Oct. 28. During his keynote presentation, Kimberlin reflected on the many unsung heroes of the Internet, including Gordon Gould, inventor of the laser. Kimberlin also shared his experience as co-founder of Ciena Corp., which commercialized the first dense wave division multiplexing (WDM) system—the technology that powers the Internet and global communications of today.

The Internet50 event is accessible via livestream at www.internet/spencertraskco.com beginning at 8:30 a.m. PT.

About Spencer Trask & Co.

Spencer Trask & Co. is a privately held advanced technology development firm that helps entrepreneurs incubate high impact ventures that change the world. The firm has been instrumental in launching companies working in artificial intelligence, genomics, healthcare technology, mobile technology, the Internet and Open Innovation. Please visit www.spencertraskco.com for more information.

