Spend Christmas in Europe with Grand Circle Cruise Line and save up to $1990 per couple for limited time

Spend Christmas day in Rouen, France—and save $1400 per couple ($700pp)—when you travel on the December 21, 2018 departure of GCCL's new Holiday Spirit Along the Seine. Spend Christmas day in Cologne , Germany—and save $1400 per couple ($700pp)—when you travel on the December 16, 2018 departure of Christmas Markets Along the Rhine. Spend Christmas day in Austria—and enjoy cruise savings of $800 per couple ($400pp) plus a FREE trip extension to Vienna (a value of $595pp), a total savings of $1990 per couple—when you travel on the December 16, 2018 departure of Christmas Markets Along the Danube.

Travelers will enjoy festive itineraries in their choice of European nations, beginning at $1845pp, including international air from 23 U.S. gateways (actual price depends on gateway, departure date, and cabin selection). To achieve these savings, travelers must reserve their cruise by October 12, 2018 and use code WBPR 002 when calling 1-800-221-2610.

New! Holiday Spirit Along the Seine

Explores Paris, Vernon, Rouen, and Mantes-la-Jolie

9 days from $1845pp, including round-trip, international airfare from New York

U.S. Gateways Was Now New York From $2545 From $1845 Baltimore, Boston, Newark, Washington, DC

(Dulles), Atlanta, Houston, Orlando, Miami,

Tampa From $2645 From $1945 Detroit, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago,

Denver, Minneapolis, Portland, San Diego,

Seattle From $2745 From $2045

Departure : December 21, 2018

What's Included : Round-trip, international airfare, including airport transfers, government taxes, fees, and airline fuel surcharges; Accommodations: 7 nights aboard a private Grand Circle river ship in an outside cabin with wireless Internet access in all common areas and cabins; 20 meals: 7B, 6L, 7D—plus all onboard house beer & wine, as well as soft drinks; 4 included tours with personal headsets, 5 Exclusive Discovery Series events (please see below); Grand Circle's local Program Directors (38 travelers per Program Director); Gratuities for local guides and motorcoach drivers; All port charges; Baggage handling for 1 piece of luggage per person, including tips; 5% Frequent Traveler Credit toward one's next Grand Circle trip.

Grand Circle's Exclusive Discovery Series activities include: French gourmet cuisine presentation; Home-Hosted visit with a local family—where you will share traditional food and conversation; Christmas concert at Rouen's Notre Dame Cathedral; French language and cooking lessons; and Monet & His Work discussion. Plus, travelers on this special departure will enjoy an Evening Christmas Party on December 24th.

Christmas Markets Along the Rhine

Explores Switzerland: Basel; France: Kaysersberg, Riquewihr, and Strasbourg; Germany: Plittersdorf, Baden-Baden, Speyer, Mainz, Koblenz, and Cologne; and The Netherlands: Nijmegen and Amsterdam

12 days from $2145 pp, including round-trip, international airfare from New York

U.S. Gateways Was Now New York, Newark From $2845 From $2145 Baltimore, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Houston,

Orlando, Philadelphia, Denver, Miami, Tampa From $2945 From $2245 Detroit, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dallas,

Minneapolis, Phoenix, Portland, San Diego,

Seattle, Washington DC (Dulles) From $3045 From $2345

Departure : December 16, 2018

What's Included : Round-trip, international airfare, including airport transfers, government taxes, fees, and airline fuel surcharges; Accommodations: 10 nights aboard a private Grand Circle river ship in an outside cabin with wireless Internet access in all common areas and cabins; ALL meals: 11B, 9L, 10D—plus all onboard house beer & wine, as well as soft drinks; 7 included tours with personal headsets, up to 7 Christmas market visits, 4 Exclusive Discovery Series events (please see below); Grand Circle's local Program Directors (38-45 travelers per Program Director); Gratuities for local guides and motorcoach drivers; All port charges; Baggage handling for 1 piece of luggage per person, including tips; 5% Frequent Traveler Credit toward one's next Grand Circle trip.

Grand Circle's Exclusive Discovery Series activities include: a Home-Hosted Kaffeeklatsch; a German Christmas Traditions discussion; Stollen baking demonstration; and an Operation Market Garden discussion.

Christmas Markets Along the Danube

Explores Nuremberg, Regensburg, Passau, Linz, Melk, and Vienna, with a FREE 3-night trip extension to Vienna, Austria included

9 days from $2295pp, including round-trip, international airfare from New York

U.S. Gateways Was Now New York, Newark, Philadelphia From $2695pp From $2295pp Baltimore, Boston, Dallas, Washington, DC

(Dulles), Denver, Miami, Portland, San Diego,

Tampa From $2895pp From $2495pp Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles, San Francisco From $2995pp From $2595pp

Departure : December 16, 2018

What's Included : Round-trip, international airfare, including airport transfers, government taxes, fees, and airline fuel surcharges; Accommodations: 7 nights aboard a private Grand Circle river ship in an outside cabin with wireless Internet access in all common areas and cabins, plus 3 nights in a hotel in Vienna; 23 meals: 10B, 6L, 7D—plus all onboard house beer & wine, as well as soft drinks; 5 included tours with personal headsets, up to 5 Christmas market visits, 5 Exclusive Discovery Series events (please see below); Grand Circle's local Program Directors (38-45 travelers per Program Director); Gratuities for local guides and motorcoach drivers; All port charges; Baggage handling for 1 piece of luggage per person, including tips; 5% Frequent Traveler Credit toward one's next Grand Circle trip.

Grand Circle's Exclusive Discovery Series activities include: a German language lesson; Regensburg choral concert; Stollen cooking demonstration; discussion on German Christmas traditions; and a discussion on Engineering Innovations & River Travel.

Grand Circle Cruise Line has been rated in the Top 5 "World's Best" River Cruise Lines by readers of Travel + Leisure for five years in a row. To achieve savings of up to $1990 per couple ($995 pp), travelers must reserve by October 12, 2018 and use code WBPR 002 when calling 1-800-221-2610. The offer applies to new double occupancy reservations only and cannot be combined with low-cost Single Supplements.

About Grand Circle Cruise Line

Established in 1998, Grand Circle Cruise Line offers 13 River Cruises and Cruise Tours throughout Europe and Egypt. The cruise line is a division of Grand Circle Corporation, which also includes Overseas Adventure Travel (est. 1978) and Grand Circle Travel (est. 1958). Grand Circle has more than 35 offices worldwide and approximately 3,500 associates, guides, and crew serving more than 100,000 travelers per year. In 1992, owners Alan and Harriet Lewis established the nonprofit Grand Circle Foundation to support communities in which Grand Circle works and travels, including some 300 humanitarian, cultural, and educational endeavors worldwide—among them, 100 schools, in 50 countries. The Foundation is an entity of the Lewis Family Foundation, which has pledged or donated more than $169 million since 1981.

