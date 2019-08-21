Spend Final Days of Summer Doing 4 Classic Morro Bay Adventures

MORRO BAY, Calif., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Before we say goodbye to long summer days, make some final summer memories along coastal Highway 1 in Morro Bay, CA. Check out these four quintessential Morro Bay adventures and lots of great :15 videos featuring fun #outdoorgoals in this unspoiled slice of the California Central Coast.

Kayak out to the pristine sand spit in Morro Bay, CA. Run Oregon Blog Photo Credit Subsea Tour Boat and paddle boarders in the Morro Bay harbor enjoying the day. Photo Credit Danna Dykstra Coy

1) Picnic out on Pristine Sand Dunes by Kayak

Kayaking in Morro Bay is a spiritual experience and picnicking on the uninhabited sandspit is pure magic. Watch this :15 second video of kayakers heading out to the sandspit. The unspoiled sandspit is a unique barrier of sand dunes, only reachable from Morro Bay by boat.

2) Surf's Up, Dude!

September 20, 2019 is officially California Surfing Day, and Morro Bay is the perfect place to celebrate with its all-around epic #surfculture, iconic surfing at Morro Rock, and miles of wide-open sandy beaches with surf breaks. Catch this sweet :15 video of surfers at Morro Rock. Book a lesson at the Morro Bay Surf Shop / AzHiAzIaM or Wavelength Surf Shop. Stay close to the waves and save with surfing day lodging specials! #surfsup

3) Finally Learn to Paddleboard!

Morro Bay Stand Up Paddleboarding, a family owned and operated company, is your one stop shop for everything stand-up paddleboard. Morro Bay offers the most approachable flat-water paddling along the Central California Coast and some of the most scenic paddling anywhere in California. Zen out for a few with this :15 second video of a SUP Yoga class in session.

4) Ride Like the Wind

Ride your bike, surrey or beachcomber around town, and enjoy miles of pristine beaches, trails, paths and designated bike lanes all detailed on this city bike map. Or take a road cycling day trip through backroads or travel Highway 1 for unparalleled views of Morro Bay. Check out this scenic :15 video cycling along Highway 1 from Morro Bay. Rent your wheels at Beachfront Kites & Surreys.

For more information on traveling to Morro Bay before the end of summer, visit www.morrobay.org.

