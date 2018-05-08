Spend Matters Recognizes Aquiire as a Leading Enterprise eProcurement Solution Provider to Watch at ISM Annual Conference

CINCINNATI, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquiire, Inc., the leader in real-time eProcurement and supplier relationship management solutions, was recognized as a Spend Matters 2018 Procurement Providers to Watch on their annual 50 Providers to Watch List. Spend Matters representatives presented the award to the Aquiire leadership team on May 7 during the ISM Annual Conference at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

"Aquiire's innovative, patented technologies are delivering unmatched value and savings for leading global enterprises, government organizations and higher-educational institutions," said Mike Palackdharry, Aquiire President and CEO. "The Aquiire real-time P2P suite is transforming the traditional B2B purchasing and supplier relationship management business model, and we are honored to once again receive this recognition from Spend Matters."

"Spend Matters has a unique role in the industry, covering the rapid evolution of procurement technology and solutions. With the growing adoption and usage of disruptive technologies for procurement applications in all key solution areas, we expect providers to continue to refine and expand their capabilities faster than before," says Jason Busch, Founder and Managing Director at Spend Matters. "We are thrilled to recognize providers that set the industry standard, as well as innovative newcomers, at ISM's annual conference – the premier celebration of new services and technology within the supply management community."

The Spend Matters annual 50 Providers to Watch list is a list of innovative companies that are providing cutting-edge solutions for the procurement, supply chain and fiscal management industries. Companies listed on the '50 Providers to Watch' list are independently selected by the Spend Matters' analyst team based on each provider's merits and with significant internal debate.

"Aquiire's innovative, patented technologies are delivering unmatched value and savings for leading global enterprises, government organizations and higher-educational institutions," said Mike Palackdharry, Aquiire President and CEO. "The Aquiire real-time P2P suite is transforming the traditional B2B purchasing and supplier relationship management business model, and we are honored to once again receive this recognition from Spend Matters."

About the Aquiire eProcurement Suite

Aquiire's intelligent real-time Procure-to-Pay suite brings the convenience and simplicity of the consumer shopping experience to the business user with unparalleled compliance and savings. Aquiire features patented, real-time B2B e-commerce shopping from a single search, advanced machine learning to improve search relevance and spend visibility, and cutting-edge supplier relationship management technologies to automate buyer/seller collaborations. Aquiire's best-in-class, intuitive user interface and real-time lower-price comparisons from alternative suppliers deliver untapped savings on indirect spend. The patented, real-time processing of structured and unstructured data also powers advanced capabilities like instant alerts, risk analysis, analytics and price/product compliance enforcement.

Aquiire's patented real-time technologies are powerful search and supplier relationship management innovations that are unequaled in the industry. They include patent US7756750, a method and system for providing online procurement between a buyer and suppliers over a network, and patent US 9070164, the integration of buy-side procurement with web-enabled remote multi-format catalog sources. Aquiire has several other patents pending.

About Aquiire, Inc.

We are more than procurement thought leaders and disrupters. We are technology entrepreneurs, innovators and collaborators. Aquiire's eProcurement SaaS platform was developed through real-world collaboration with procurement leaders from some of the largest global enterprises and public institutions. We believe procurement should move in real time, just like your business. Named the 2017 PayStream Advisors Innovative Procurement Technology of the Year, Aquiire is MBE Certified and one of several portfolio companies of Vora Ventures. More information is available at www.Aquiire.com. Twitter: @Aquiire.

Aquiire Downloads and Resources:

Contact: Paulie Anthony, Director of Marketing

194258@email4pr.com | 513/285.8385

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spend-matters-recognizes-aquiire-as-a-leading-enterprise-eprocurement-solution-provider-to-watch-at-ism-annual-conference-300644344.html

SOURCE Aquiire

Related Links

http://www.Aquiire.com

