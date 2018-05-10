Spend Summer in the Studio! Summer Camp 2018 at the Coral Springs Museum of Art

"This year, we are offering several tech-centered classes, including Computer Animation, Web Design, Video Production and 3-D Modeling," said Julia Andrews, Executive Director of the Coral Springs Museum of Art. "New technology provides numerous opportunities for creation, and we are thrilled to be offering these innovative programs to our community."

The "Summer in the Studio" summer camp program at the Coral Springs Museum of Art begins the week of June 11 and ends the week of August 6. Morning camp sessions will run from 9 a.m. – noon, and afternoon sessions will run from 1:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.

"Our programs offer something for every kind of artist, from the digital-minded to the classic painter and drawer," said Andrews.

Summer camp fees for a one-week session (AM or PM) are ­­­$135 for members and $150 for future members, and fees for a two-week session (AM or PM) are $270 for members and $300 for future members. Laptop rentals for all digital classes are an additional fee. Children attending both sessions are required to bring daily snacks and lunch. Before and after-care programs are also offered at the Museum for an extra fee. Members can save $5 per session when registering a sibling or buddy at the same time for the same session.

For a full schedule of "Summer in the Studio" class offerings and descriptions at the Coral Springs Museum of Art and to pre-register, visit http://bit.ly/CSsummer18 or call (954) 340-5000.

The Coral Springs Museum of Art is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Since the Museum is a proud member of North American Reciprocal Museums (NARM) and Reciprocal Organization of Associated Museums (ROAM), members who join at the family membership level ($125 annually) gain access to more than 800 museums across the U.S.

About Coral Springs Museum of Art

The Coral Springs Museum of Art serves Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade Counties, Florida, by offering an art immersion experience focused on celebrating present day, nationally recognized and Florida artists who create Traditional, Modern and Postmodern art. Since its opening in early 1997, the museum has hosted more than 600,000 visitors and students and exhibited the work of more than 200 artists in its galleries, including well-known artists such as Alexandra Nichita, Romero Britto, Wolf Kahn, Duane Hansen, Clyde Butcher, Jose Bedia, Royo, Yuroz, Dale Chihuly and Toulouse-Lautrec. The museum, which features a permanent collection and an extensive sculpture garden, is open to the public and offers numerous classes, programs, events and exhibits for children and adults. For more information, visit www.coralspringsmuseum.org.

