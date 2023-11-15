Spend the holidays with a Chicago Legend

Eli's Cheesecake, Chicago's favorite dessert, delivered!

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 43 years ago, at his legendary Chicago steakhouse, Eli Schulman dreamed up a new way of making cheesecake, called Chicago-style. Famous for its caramelization on the outside, rich, creamy texture, and shortbread cookie crust, Eli's was soon considered a Chicago food icon and has been a tasty part of Chicago's history ever since.

Your holiday table deserves an important dessert like Eli's, handmade at our third-generation bakery in Chicago.

Photo by Neil John Burger

Serve or send holiday varieties like EGGNOG CHEESECAKE, made with Judson and Moore family legacy American whiskey, baked on a holiday cookie crust ($58 plus shipping, serves 12); gorgeous CINNAMON DARK CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE, the richest cinnamon infused dark chocolate cheesecake topped with a mirror of caramel mousse ($58 plus shipping, serves 12); PEPPERMINT CRUNCH DIPPERS, the holiday version of Eli's #1 dessert at Taste of Chicago…frozen chocolate mint cheesecake on a stick, enrobed in crunchy chocolate ($55 plus shipping, box of 6); or upgrade Santa's cookie plate with CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE "PIE IN THE SKY, the cutest little pie with a brown sugar chocolate chip cookie dough crust, filled with house made chocolate fudge ($31 plus shipping, box of 12).

Back by popular demand is the Nick Cave x Eli's Cheesecake edible art collaboration ($147, overnight shipping included, box of 10). Eli's bite-sized, chocolate-dipped cheesecake squares, each sporting a different color, flavor, and symbol: Love, Happiness, Equality and Peace, celebrating the power of connection, so important during the holiday season. 100% of net proceeds benefit the Facility Foundation, the artists' own non-profit supporting young and underrepresented artists.

Entertaining a crowd? Eli's Cheesecake towers are the answer. Most have three varieties of cheesecake and serve 40 for just $110! Can't decide on a flavor? Choose from Eli's five samplers… each cake has 4-5 slices of Eli's most popular flavors ($53 - $71 plus shipping, serves 14-16). Procrastinator? You can wait until December 20th at 8:00 AM to gift an Eli's Cheesecake for Christmas delivery. Vegan on your list? We got you…Eli's Vegan Cheesecake is "…the best tofu based vegan cheesecake in the country," GOOP, Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle blog, available in a delicious 7" Belgian Chocolate Cheesecake ($48 plus shipping, serves 12) or Cuties, 1"x1" squares ($49 plus shipping, box of 12), or Lemon Raspberry Cheesecake Cuties ($49 plus shipping, box of 12).

To order, and see all Eli's desserts, visit elicheesecake.com This year, Eli's pastry chefs have added a little fun to the mix by creating plating and decorating tips to dress up your holiday desserts for an even more festive table: elicheesecake.com/platings.

For high res images: https://photos.app.goo.gl/Y4RQhoho5Dx8xrCT8.

