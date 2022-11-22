Spend the Holidays with Whimstay and Save Up to 60% on Vacation Rentals

The travel website and app offers highly discounted property rentals to travelers in high-demand vacation destinations

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whimstay , the premiere last-minute vacation rental platform, offers exclusive property rentals at discounts up to 60% off compared to other online travel agencies. Whimstay allows travelers to enjoy their vacation experiences more by ditching the burden of hefty lodging expenses. Whimstay's low prices lighten the costs of any sort of vacation, allowing travelers to spend the money they saved on extra adventures during their time away.

Rather than eating up precious travel budgets on expensive places to stay, Whimstay offers affordable, exclusive deals on vacation rental properties. With the money saved on Whimstay, additional travel activities are attainable, like an extra ski pass, one more day at the pool, a spa treatment, or even a luxurious dinner. Homes, condos, cabins, and more are offered at exclusive discounts in 47 states, Canada, and Mexico, with new properties added daily.

"Our goal in creating Whimstay is to offer our customers the ability to enjoy vacations in prime destinations with endless opportunities for adventures without breaking the bank. We're proud to offer discounts of up to 60% off on the same vacation rentals available on other major sites. This allows travelers increased opportunities to indulge in more fun during their vacation rather than worry about pinching pennies in paradise," said Whimstay Chief Experience Officer Noël Russell. Travelers can book their vacation at www.whimstay.com or through the Whimstay app, which is available through the Apple and Google stores.

About Whimstay:

Whimstay is a vacation rental marketplace focused on providing travelers proprietary discounts on trips while serving as the exclusive last-minute distribution partner for vacation rental property managers across the country. Whimstay was recognized as a Shortyz finalist for Best Online Travel Agency (OTA) in 2021 and Rentals United's Who's Who of new OTAs for 2020 and 2021. From beachside gems to ski retreats, to cozy mountain cabins, or to a desert oasis, Whimstay currently offers homes, condos, and more, in 48 U.S. states, Canada, and Mexico, and is adding new properties every day. Whimstay's properties are available on whimstay.com and the Whimstay app.

