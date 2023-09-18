SpendEdge Assists Leading Global Bank in Strategic IT Decision-Making

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge, a market intelligence solutions provider, has played a pivotal role in aiding a prominent global bank headquartered in the EU to make a critical IT decision. The bank approached SpendEdge seeking guidance on determining the viability of their in-house IT solution compared to a white-label alternative.

The global bank, renowned for its extensive international operations, partnered with SpendEdge to leverage their market intelligence expertise. The collaboration aimed to assess key factors, including in-house software development, cost implications, potential risks, timeline management, and support team retention costs, among others. SpendEdge's in-depth analysis provided the client with a comprehensive understanding of the long-term total cost of ownership for each solution and the complexities associated with their implementation.

SpendEdge's thorough analysis and recommendations proved instrumental in helping the global bank select the most suitable solution for their procurement challenges, ensuring cost-efficiency and operational excellence.

SpendEdge is a leading provider of market intelligence solutions, dedicated to equipping organizations with unparalleled insights to drive informed procurement decisions. With a track record of delivering actionable recommendations, SpendEdge empowers clients to achieve their strategic objectives and realize substantial cost savings.

This press release provides a glimpse into SpendEdge's commitment to guiding organizations through complex procurement landscapes and facilitating data-driven decisions that enhance efficiency and drive growth.

