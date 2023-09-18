SpendEdge Collaborates with Leading French CPG Company to Bolster Supply Chain Resilience

SpendEdge

Sept. 18, 2023

NEW YORK , Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A mid-sized Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) company, headquartered in France with a global presence, is dedicated to delivering sustainable products that align with emerging trends and ever-evolving consumer preferences.

In an increasingly dynamic business landscape, this company faces a formidable challenge – effectively managing risks within its expansive supply chain network. These risks span a wide range of factors, including capacity limitations, supply quality concerns, and various other complexities. To fortify their overall supply chain resilience, the company sought strategic solutions.

SpendEdge procurement advisors swiftly stepped in to collaborate with the company. Over the course of this pivotal engagement, our experts oversaw a comprehensive risk analysis procedure. This encompassed a meticulous assessment of potential risks and the formulation of strategic approaches designed to address these critical issues. Moreover, our research endeavors provided the company with invaluable insights drawn from past and ongoing initiatives, including those related to business continuity and supply chain security.

In the realm of risk management, the ability to proactively identify and mitigate potential disruptions is paramount. SpendEdge's deep industry knowledge and expertise in procurement and supply chain strategies enable organizations to navigate challenges effectively.

"Sustainability and resilience go hand in hand," noted a spokesperson for SpendEdge. "Our partnership with this forward-thinking CPG company exemplifies our commitment to empowering organizations to not only address immediate challenges but also to thrive in the long term."

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge is a trusted provider of market intelligence solutions, equipping organizations with invaluable insights to facilitate informed procurement decisions. With a track record of delivering actionable recommendations, SpendEdge empowers clients to achieve strategic goals and drive sustainable growth.

