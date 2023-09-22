SpendEdge Empowers Leading CPG Company with Strategic Corporate Travel Insights

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's global business landscape, corporate travel is a critical component of operations, often influencing the efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and overall success of organizations. For a leading Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) company with a global footprint spanning 30+ countries, the need for end-to-end corporate travel services was evident.

Client's Quest for Travel Excellence

This leading CPG company recognized the strategic importance of corporate travel and sought a partner capable of delivering comprehensive travel services. Their objectives extended beyond mere service provision; they aimed to gain enhanced visibility into pricing models and industry best practices.

Addressing Core Challenges

The challenges faced by the client were substantial. They included a lack of expertise in managing the entire travel process, inefficient booking processes, limited negotiation power, expense control, and inadequate support to address travel disruptions, changes, or emergencies.

SpendEdge's Expertise in Action

To address these multifaceted challenges, the client engaged SpendEdge's team of experts. Our experts embarked on an in-depth research initiative, designed to identify leading suppliers in the market known for their capabilities in delivering end-to-end corporate travel services.

Comprehensive Assessment and Recommendations

Our assessment encompassed a holistic evaluation of supplier operational and functional capabilities, including geographic presence, technological innovations, and service portfolio. Insights were also gathered on the prevailing market scenario, including demand and supply dynamics. The engagement delved into pricing models, highlighting pros and cons, key cost drivers, cost-saving opportunities, and engagement best practices.

Strategic Supplier Selection and Negotiation Insights

Based on our assessment, we provided the client with recommendations on the most suitable suppliers. We equipped the client with insights into negotiation strategies to secure the best prices from suppliers. Furthermore, we guided the client in understanding and adopting best practices for engagement and contracting within the corporate travel realm.

Empowering Travel Excellence

The solutions delivered by SpendEdge empowered the client to not only address their core travel challenges but also elevate their corporate travel operations to a strategic level. Armed with enhanced visibility, supplier recommendations, and negotiation insights, the client is well-positioned to optimize their travel processes and achieve cost efficiencies.

