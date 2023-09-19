SpendEdge Empowers Multinational F&B Giant with Cutting-Edge Supply Chain Risk Assessment

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the dynamic world of multinational food and beverage (F&B) companies, staying ahead of the curve is imperative. When a prominent F&B giant sought to fortify its supply chain resilience, it turned to SpendEdge for a comprehensive supply chain risk assessment engagement.

The client's objective was crystal clear — they needed periodic reports that meticulously tracked and assessed potential supply chain risk factors. These risk factors, lurking in the shadows of specific geographies, raw materials or commodities, suppliers, and adverse events, posed substantial challenges.

Lack of visibility into these risk factors left the client vulnerable to supply disruptions, quality and safety issues, surging operational costs, regulatory compliance woes, and more.

Enter SpendEdge, armed with a seasoned team of procurement analysts well-versed in conducting supply chain risk assessments across diverse industries. The analysts embarked on a journey to unravel the complexities of the client's supply chain.

Their mission was to gather granular insights on suppliers, the supply landscape, and the multifaceted risk factors entwined with geographical regions, raw material components, commodities, suppliers, sites, and a plethora of considerations spanning political, labor, terrorism, and environmental aspects. Moreover, they delved deep into the equipment and materials supplied by specific vendors, shedding light on defects and shortcomings.

One of the key facets of SpendEdge's approach was its ability to foresee the future. By meticulously tracking the demand for specific commodities, the team predicted possible shifts in availability and pricing, arming the client with invaluable insights into the potential impacts on their business.

Based on this comprehensive analysis, SpendEdge provided the client with actionable recommendations. They guided the company toward alternative sourcing destinations and suppliers, fostering a robust and diversified supply chain. Equally important was their assistance in devising a proactive approach to manage future risks, ensuring the client's supply chain remained resilient and adaptive.

For the full story on how SpendEdge transformed supply chain resilience for the F&B industry giant, click here.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge is a renowned provider of market intelligence solutions, specializing in procurement advisory services. With a proven track record of delivering actionable recommendations, SpendEdge empowers clients to achieve strategic goals and thrive in a competitive landscape.

