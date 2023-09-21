SpendEdge Empowers US-Based FMCG Client with Comprehensive Starch Category Analysis

In the heart of the FMCG sector, a US-based client recognized the vital role of starch and the complexities surrounding its procurement. They sought to gain a comprehensive understanding of native starch and modified starch categories used in the FMCG industry. The client's ambitions extended to exploring various facets of the starch market, including the supplier landscape, price fluctuations, and potential risks.

SpendEdge's Expertise in Action

To navigate this intricate landscape, the client turned to SpendEdge's team of experts. Our experts embarked on a meticulous assessment of the situation, leveraging their deep industry knowledge and analytical capabilities to provide invaluable insights.

Uncovering Emerging Trends and Managing Risks

The insights provided by SpendEdge went beyond the surface, uncovering emerging trends and potential risks that could impact the client's supply chain. Armed with this information, the client was equipped to proactively address potential challenges before they could disrupt business operations. Additionally, our experts highlighted sustainable practices adopted globally, positioning the client to embrace responsible sourcing methods. This assessment also identified gaps in the client's sustainability efforts, paving the way for improvements.

Effective Sourcing and Risk Mitigation

The solutions delivered by SpendEdge empowered the client to manage the sourcing of scarce and perishable materials such as corn, wheat, and potatoes effectively. By reducing the risk of delays in starch development and ensuring a consistent supply of materials, our partnership ensured that the client's FMCG operations remained resilient and responsive to market dynamics.

