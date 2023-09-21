SpendEdge Empowers US-Based FMCG Client with Comprehensive Starch Category Analysis

News provided by

SpendEdge

21 Sep, 2023, 11:00 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starch, a versatile ingredient, plays a pivotal role in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry, serving as a thickening agent, stabilizer, and source of carbohydrates in various food and non-food products. Beyond these functions, starch enhances texture, extends shelf life, and contributes to the overall mouthfeel of products, all while remaining a cost-effective ingredient in manufacturing processes.

Client's Quest for Starch Insights

In the heart of the FMCG sector, a US-based client recognized the vital role of starch and the complexities surrounding its procurement. They sought to gain a comprehensive understanding of native starch and modified starch categories used in the FMCG industry. The client's ambitions extended to exploring various facets of the starch market, including the supplier landscape, price fluctuations, and potential risks.

SpendEdge's Expertise in Action

To navigate this intricate landscape, the client turned to SpendEdge's team of experts. Our experts embarked on a meticulous assessment of the situation, leveraging their deep industry knowledge and analytical capabilities to provide invaluable insights.

Uncovering Emerging Trends and Managing Risks

The insights provided by SpendEdge went beyond the surface, uncovering emerging trends and potential risks that could impact the client's supply chain. Armed with this information, the client was equipped to proactively address potential challenges before they could disrupt business operations. Additionally, our experts highlighted sustainable practices adopted globally, positioning the client to embrace responsible sourcing methods. This assessment also identified gaps in the client's sustainability efforts, paving the way for improvements.

Effective Sourcing and Risk Mitigation

The solutions delivered by SpendEdge empowered the client to manage the sourcing of scarce and perishable materials such as corn, wheat, and potatoes effectively. By reducing the risk of delays in starch development and ensuring a consistent supply of materials, our partnership ensured that the client's FMCG operations remained resilient and responsive to market dynamics.

To read the full resource: Click here!

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge is a global leader in procurement market intelligence and advisory services, dedicated to driving procurement excellence for businesses across industries.

SOURCE SpendEdge

Also from this source

SpendEdge Enables Prominent Consumer Electronics Company to Achieve Remarkable Cost Savings in Media Buying

Leading US Biotech Company Collaborates with SpendEdge to Ensure Stable Supplies for Drug Discovery

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.