SpendEdge Facilitates Leading North American Medical Devices Innovator in Navigating the ESG Landscape

News provided by

SpendEdge

19 Sep, 2023, 11:00 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A prominent leader in medical devices, based in North America, has been at the forefront of offering cutting-edge technologies and therapies. Their portfolio encompasses implantable electronic devices, robotic surgical systems, insulin pumps, and patient monitoring systems. Until the latest quarter of 2023, the client has reported significant revenue growth, driven by the resumption of medical procedures in the US and the expansion of cardiovascular devices, specialty therapies, and patient monitoring interventions.

However, seen through the prism of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria, the reliability of its supply-side has become a paramount concern. Their intricate supply chain spans multiple global regions, each with its unique ESG outlook, often diverging from the client's home turf. Stringent regulations governing medical devices, including mandates from the EPA, OSHA, FDA, and voluntary ESG standards such as those recommended by the SASB, have added complexity. Furthermore, regulatory scrutiny of industry peers, particularly regarding supplier practices in other regions, has heightened the urgency of ESG compliance.

ESG regulations often exist at a high level, making it challenging for enterprises to develop a comprehensive understanding of their implications. Transforming ESG concepts into actionable strategies, especially across a distributed supply base, presents an even greater challenge.

In early 2022, SpendEdge procurement experts, well-versed in the nuances of the medical devices industry, embarked on a collaborative journey with the medical devices leader. Their mission: to enhance the company's sustainability roadmap, aligning it with the evolving ESG landscape leading up to the end of the decade.

The journey began with an in-depth analysis of sustainability best practices adopted not only within the medical technology sector but across various industries that had achieved remarkable results. This comparative assessment highlighted areas where the company could bridge gaps in its sustainability initiatives.

To further refine the approach, experts developed rigorous risk scores for a curated list of vendors across multiple ESG parameters, encompassing the three pillars of ESG. These parameters included factors like water conservation, GHG emissions, equitable hiring practices, labor rights, fiscal stability, as well as bribery and corruption risks. This stringent evaluation process led to the identification of a select group of vendors capable of catalyzing the company's sustainability initiatives.

At present, the company is in advanced negotiations with one of the vendors identified in the shortlist. Additionally, they have engaged the services of SpendEdge to provide real-time updates and research insights in the dynamically evolving regulatory landscape. This ongoing partnership ensures that the company remains at the forefront of changing legislation, enabling them to proactively meet ESG expectations set by investors, shareholders, and key stakeholders.

To access the full resource and gain deeper insights into SpendEdge's role in enhancing ESG compliance for medical devices leaders, click here.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge is a trusted provider of market intelligence solutions, equipping organizations with invaluable insights to facilitate informed procurement decisions. With a track record of delivering actionable recommendations, SpendEdge empowers clients to achieve strategic goals and drive sustainable growth.

SOURCE SpendEdge

Also from this source

SpendEdge Collaborates with Leading French CPG Company to Bolster Supply Chain Resilience

SpendEdge Facilitates Sustainable Sourcing Transformation for a US-Based Food and Beverages Company

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.