SpendEdge Helped a Leading Player of Retail Sector

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge, a global leader in procurement market intelligence space recently engaged with a retail sector as they were in the midst of a profound cultural and structural shift toward a hybrid digital environment.

This along with the availability of huge volumes of market data accelerated the need for major transformations in the client's category management strategies.

Game-Changing Solutions:

After understanding the extent of the client's challenges, the SpendEdge team of procurement experts decided to carefully study the intricacies of each requirement carefully and create bespoke solution to suit the scope of the client's business model.

SpendEdge experts devised a category management plan that enabled the wine and spirits retailer to enhance the strategies involved in the end-to-end management of the supply chain. The adopted approach also enabled them to effectively organize the procurement resources to focus on specific areas of spend. This further helped their category managers to focus on conducting an in-depth market analysis to entirely leverage their procurement decisions on behalf of the organization.

Read the full resource: Click here

