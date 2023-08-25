SpendEdge Helped Agrochemical Company for Procurement

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge, a global leader in procurement market intelligence space recently engaged with a agrochemical company for overcoming procurement challenges.

Company was dealing with the problem of high procurement costs due to the increase in the prices of chemical intermediaries. Not only was this impacting the COGS, but it was also resulting in production delays.

Game-Changing Solutions:

After understanding the extent of the client's challenges, the SpendEdge team of procurement experts decided to carefully study the intricacies of each requirement carefully and create bespoke solution to suit the scope of the client's business model.

SpendEdge analysts determined that the reason behind increasing procurement costs was the high prices of the solvents used in the production of agrochemicals. They provided the company with information about suppliers who charge competitive prices for the chemicals while ensuring quality service throughout the supplier-purchaser relationship.

The company was able to identify a new supplier who could fulfill their solvent demand at a reasonable price while ensuring all the SLAs are met. The recommendations provided by analysts aided the client in decreasing the procurement costs effectively.

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge is a global leader in procurement market intelligence space acts as strategic partner to over 200 global procurement organizations delivering insights on category landscape, supplier identification, negotiation strategies, price benchmarking, cost modeling, sustainability practices, and more.

Over the past 2 decades, SpendEdge has worked with procurement organizations across regions, of varying sizes and belonging to several industries. They have helped their clients solve procurement problems of varying complexities. Going above and beyond, the organization heads to the best possible extent using different methodologies to deliver timely and actionable recommendations to support decision making.

